AAP Dominates Punjab Civic Body Polls with Major Wins in Gidderbaha and Anandpur Sahib

Aam Aadmi Party candidates established an early lead by winning 201 wards across various municipal bodies in Punjab.
The ruling party secured 13 out of 19 wards in Gidderbaha, successfully penetrating the political stronghold of Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.
AAP demonstrated strong regional performance in Anandpur Sahib by claiming 11 out of the 13 available municipal council wards.
Vote counting for the civic body elections across Punjab was underway on Friday, with Aam Aadmi Party candidates establishing a strong lead. Early results showed the ruling party dominating its political rivals across several wards.
Officials said AAP candidates had won 201 wards. The Shiromani Akali Dal secured 61 wards, while Congress nominees were declared winners in 55. Candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party managed to win 11 wards.
The civic polls serve as a critical litmus test for the ruling AAP, which is hoping to retain power in the state. The outcomes hold significant weight for all major political factions, including the AAP, BJP, Congress and SAD, as they prepare for the state Assembly elections scheduled for next year.
Key AAP Victories
The Aam Aadmi Party secured significant wins in strategic municipal councils. AAP candidates won 13 out of the 19 wards in the Gidderbaha municipal council.
The victory in Gidderbaha represents a notable political shift, as the area is widely considered a stronghold of Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.
The ruling party also demonstrated a strong performance in Anandpur Sahib. AAP candidates claimed 11 out of the 13 available wards in the region.
Election Scope and Turnout
Voters cast their ballots on Tuesday, May 26, using traditional ballot papers rather than electronic voting machines. The local body elections recorded an overall voter turnout of 63.94 per cent.
The elections encompassed 102 municipal bodies comprising a total of 1,897 wards. The vote included eight municipal corporations: Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala and Pathankot.
Alongside the corporations, residents voted across 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats. A massive field of 7,554 candidates entered the fray across the state for these crucial local body elections. However, officials said 80 of those candidates were elected unopposed before polling day.
Security and Opposition Claims
The counting process commenced at 8 a.m. on Friday amid tight security arrangements. Officials said authorities deputed two micro observers for each counting centre to monitor the tally.
These micro observers operated under the direct supervision of the general observer assigned to that specific district. To ensure transparency and maintain order, entry into the counting halls remained strictly restricted to authorised personnel.
The elections took place against a backdrop of political tension. Earlier in the campaign, opposition parties accused the AAP government of misusing official machinery to influence the municipal polling process.