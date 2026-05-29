Advantage Incumbency: Initial Leads for AAP in Punjab Civic polls

The civic elections spanned around 1,897 wards and 3,833 polling booths across eight municipal corporations and 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats. The voter turnout was 63.94 per cent as per poll officials. The turnout was 59.91 per cent for municipal corporations, while for municipal councils and nagar panchayats, polling percentages were 65.06 and 76.18 respectively.