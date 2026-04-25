“BJP’s ‘Washing Machine’ Back In Action?”: Congress Slams AAP MP’s Switch

Summary of this article
Congress accused BJP of using a “washing machine” to shield defectors from scrutiny after an AAP MP joined the party.
BJP rejected the charge, calling it a diversionary tactic by the opposition.
AAP termed the move a betrayal, escalating political tensions ahead of elections.
The political blame game reignited on Saturday as the Indian National Congress took a sharp dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party following an Aam Aadmi Party MP’s defection to the BJP. Reviving its oft-used “washing machine” jibe, Congress alleged that leaders facing scrutiny conveniently find a “clean chit” after joining the ruling party.
The remark came after the AAP parliamentarian formally joined the BJP, triggering fresh accusations of political opportunism. Congress leaders claimed that investigative agencies appear to go soft on opposition figures once they cross over to the BJP, reinforcing what they describe as a pattern of “selective accountability.”
The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations as “baseless rhetoric,” maintaining that leaders join the party out of faith in its leadership and governance model. Party spokespersons argued that the Congress is attempting to deflect attention from its own internal challenges by resorting to repetitive political attacks.
The AAP has also expressed concern over the defection, calling it a betrayal of the party’s mandate and accusing the BJP of orchestrating “backdoor inductions” to expand its political footprint.
This latest war of words adds to the intensifying political climate ahead of upcoming elections, where party-switching continues to be a contentious issue. The “washing machine” metaphor, frequently used by the opposition, has once again entered the national discourse, underlining concerns around transparency, accountability, and the ethics of political defections.