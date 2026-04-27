Saurabh Bharadwaj Criticises Raghav Chadha Over 'Toxic Workplace' Claims

Bharadwaj further alleged that instead of exiting the party in a respectful manner, Chadha had conspired to damage the AAP’s image while planning his transition to the BJP. He claimed that the move was motivated by pressure from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Additionally, the AAP leader suggested that several topics raised by Chadha in Parliament—including paternity leave, gig workers' rights, mobile-recharge concerns, and affordable food at airports—were already aligned with the BJP's political agenda.