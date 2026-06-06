Singapore Orders YouTube, Facebook And X To Block Posts Targeting Indian Community

Singapore ordered YouTube, Facebook and X to block 14 posts targeting the Indian community.
Authorities said the content likely originated overseas and sought to undermine racial harmony.
The posts may have breached Singapore’s laws against promoting hostility between racial groups.
Singapore has ordered three social media platforms to block a series of posts that authorities say targeted the Indian community and sought to undermine the country’s model of multiculturalism, amid concerns over foreign-origin content circulating online.
Authorities said the posts attempted to sow divisions between racial groups and posed a threat to social cohesion in the city-state. According to PTI, the government said it would act firmly against efforts to inflame tensions between communities, particularly when such content originates overseas.
The direction requires the platforms to “take all reasonable steps to disable access by Singapore users to these posts”, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.
Singapore’s population of more than six million comprises about 75 per cent people of Chinese descent, 15 per cent Malays and between seven and nine per cent Indians. The rest are of other international origins.
Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong told reporters at a community event on Saturday that "from what we know so far, the content originated from overseas".
Investigations found that the material likely first appeared on a China-based platform before being shared across other websites and social media services, PTI reported, citing a report by Channel News Asia.
"These videos attack our multiracial society and they try to divide people based on race. This, however, is not who we are. Every community in Singapore here is valued and everyone has an equal place," Tong said.
"These videos strike at the very foundation of what makes Singapore home for all of us and they undermine the very basis of our society," said Tong, who also serves as Minister for Law.
Tong said the government does not tolerate any narratives that seek to undermine Singapore's racial harmony, "especially when it is propagated by foreigners".
"Any attempt to pit one community against another here must be firmly rejected,” the ministry said. "These attacks coming from a foreign source are doubly unacceptable."
Tong said there is currently no evidence to suggest that this is a coordinated campaign by any government. Investigations have shown that the content was likely generated organically by various foreign netizens, he added.
"I would say any country seeking to safeguard its social cohesion would agree with us that such content is unacceptable, and would take a similar stance to safeguard their own society," Tong said.
The MHA said narratives portraying Singapore as grappling with issues of cultural identity and ethnic politics began circulating in Chinese online information spaces in May.
“Shortly thereafter, online content emerged containing inflammatory narratives about Singapore’s cultural diversity and suggesting that Singapore was being overrun by Indians,” the ministry said.
The content likely breached Section 298A of the Penal Code, which criminalises knowingly promoting feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different groups on racial grounds, or committing acts prejudicial to maintaining harmony between racial communities in Singapore, the ministry said, according to PTI.
The offence carries a punishment of up to three years’ jail and a fine.
The government takes a serious view of threats to social cohesion and racial harmony, including those posed by external actors, and will act resolutely against them, the MHA said.
Tong said authorities would continue monitoring the platforms “very closely” and would not hesitate to take further measures "if we regard it to be in Singapore’s interests".
"More importantly, I think Singaporeans should also be discerning and careful with what they are consuming online, and also question the source or intention of such videos. And, don’t disseminate them if they may harm our social fabric or our social harmony," Tong said.
(With inputs from PTI)