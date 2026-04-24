From Critic to Convert: Raghav Chadha Leads Dramatic Rajya Sabha Defection To BJP

The move, framed by Chadha as a “constitutional merger” backed by two-thirds of AAP’s Upper House members, marks one of the most significant defections the party has faced since its inception, and raises sharp questions about ideological consistency, political ambition, and shifting loyalties in India’s opposition landscape.

Mrinalini Dhyani
Mrinalini Dhyani
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Raghav Chadha
Raghav Chadha Photo: Imago/ANI news
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Raghav Chadha and six AAP Rajya Sabha MPs resigned and announced a “constitutional merger” with the BJP, marking one of the biggest defections in AAP’s history.

  • Chadha’s move is striking given his past as a vocal BJP critic—targeting PM Modi, Amit Shah, economic policies, and alleged misuse of central agencies.

  • Sanjay Singh accused the defectors of “betrayal,” linking the move to “Operation Lotus” and alleging misuse of agencies like ED and CBI to destabilise the Punjab government.

In a dramatic political turn that could reshape equations in the Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha on Friday announced his resignation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with six other MPs, and declared their decision to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The move, framed by Chadha as a “constitutional merger” backed by two-thirds of AAP’s Upper House members, marks one of the most significant defections the party has faced since its inception, and raises sharp questions about ideological consistency, political ambition, and shifting loyalties in India’s opposition landscape.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Chadha said the group had submitted signed documents to the Rajya Sabha Chairman to formalise the merger.

“We have decided that we… exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP.”

The MPs who have joined him include Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal, who has also been a strong critic of the party in the past, among others. Earlier, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak had also resigned from the party.

Related Content
Raghav Chadha Rebuts Criticism, Shares Video of Raising Punjab Issues in Parliament - Representative Image
AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Quit: Raghav Chadha And Faction Join BJP
AAP MP Raghav Chadha talks about AAP fallout - null
Raghav Chadha cites ‘Laws of Power’ amid AAP fallout
AAP MP Raghav Chadha speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, on December 8, 2025. - PTI
AAP Targets Raghav Chadha Over ‘Soft PR’, Parliament Stance
AAP MP Raghav Chadha speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, on December 8, 2025. - PTI
AAP Replaces Raghav Chadha As Deputy Leader In Rajya Sabha, Names Ashok Mittal
Related Content

Chadha’s exit comes just days after he was removed as AAP’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, a decision widely seen as the culmination of a growing rift with the party leadership led by Arvind Kejriwal.

In his remarks, Chadha said, “The AAP… has deviated from its principles, values and core morals… I am the right man in the wrong party.”

Raghav Chadha Rebuts Criticism, Shares Video of Raising Punjab Issues in Parliament - Representative Image
AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Quit: Raghav Chadha And Faction Join BJP

BY Outlook News Desk

From Fierce Critic to Political Convert ? 

What makes Chadha’s move particularly striking is his long record as a sharp and articulate critic of the BJP and its top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In Parliament, Chadha often delivered pointed attacks on the Centre’s economic policies. In one widely circulated Rajya Sabha speech, he mocked what he described as an excessive and burdensome tax regime under the Modi government:

“There is a tax on waking up, there is a tax on sleeping and crying… there is a tax on books and ink, on vegetables, cars, houses, and on buying and selling,” he said during his speech. 

During debates around the Union Budget and economic policy, he repeatedly flagged what he called the growing distress among the middle class, arguing that rising prices and indirect taxation were squeezing ordinary citizens while the government focused on optics over relief.

On institutional functioning, Chadha was equally blunt. In multiple parliamentary interventions, he accused the Centre of “weaponising investigative agencies” like the Enforcement Directorate and CBI against opposition leaders, framing it as an attempt to stifle dissent and tilt the political playing field.

Empty chairs lie around Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office as the party trails in Delhi state election in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. - AP/Manish Swarup
What Swept Arvind Kejriwal Out Of Delhi?

BY Harshita Das

He also took direct aim at what he described as the “centralisation of power in one office”, warning that India’s federal structure was being weakened under the Modi government. In debates around legislation and governance, he argued that states were increasingly being sidelined in decision-making.

On internal security and legislative strategy, Chadha’s criticism of Amit Shah was often pointed. During contentious bills, he questioned the government’s approach, suggesting that laws were being pushed through without adequate consultation or debate—remarks that drew sharp reactions from treasury benches at the time.

Outside Parliament, his tone was no less combative. On social media and public platforms, Chadha frequently attacked the BJP over inflation, unemployment, and what he described as “crony capitalism”, alleging that economic policies disproportionately favoured a handful of large corporations.

AAP leaders now claim that many of these posts have since been deleted. According to party leaders, a search of his social media timeline shows that earlier criticism of Modi and the BJP has largely disappeared, leaving behind only neutral or even complimentary references.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha talks about AAP fallout - null
Raghav Chadha cites ‘Laws of Power’ amid AAP fallout

BY Outlook News Desk

A Calculated Shift? 

AAP has also accused him of stepping back from confrontation in recent months. Senior AAP leaders alleged that Chadha had grown reluctant to directly challenge Modi in Parliament, skipping opposition protests and avoiding sharper political interventions.

Taken together, Chadha’s earlier speeches and positions consistently framed the BJP’s governance model as centralised, institutionally coercive, and economically skewed, while positioning AAP as a decentralised, welfare-oriented alternative.

Moments after the exit were announced, senior party leader Sanjay Singh accused the MPs of betraying both the Punjab government and its people.

Singh said the party had played a key role in Chadha’s political rise, first making him an MLA and later elevating him to Parliament, adding that AAP had “given him a lot,” but he now appeared to have “settled comfortably” in the Bharatiya Janata Party. Expanding his criticism, Singh pointed to leaders like Rajender Gupta, Ashok Mittal and Swati Maliwal, saying the party had supported them as well.

He alleged that the defections were part of a larger political strategy, claiming “Operation Lotus” was being carried out against the Punjab government with the alleged involvement of central agencies like the ED and CBI. Singh added that the people of Punjab “will never forgive” what he described as an act of betrayal, and said they would not forget these “traitors.”

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Sanju Samson Closes In On Orange Cap; Anshul Kamboj Tops Purple Cap List

  2. Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Matthew Hayden, Jay Shah Extend Heartfelt Wishes To Master Blaster

  3. IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Enters Elite List With Multiple Tons In A Season — Check Details

  4. IPL Sensationalism: Who's Feeding Endless Fake News, And How To Minimise Your Exposure?

  5. RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Bengaluru For Today's Indian Premier League Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs DEN LIVE Score, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Unnati Hooda Faces Line Kjaersfeldt | India 1-0 Denmark

  4. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC

  2. Day In Pics: April 23, 2026

  3. Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Over Posts Targeting Newslaundry’s Manisha Pande

  4. In Photos: Bengal Steps Out To Vote As Phase 1 Spans 152 Seats

  5. Jhalmuri, An Emotion That Gave West Bengal Elections A Spicy, Tangy Twist

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. 'Israel's Instrument of Pressure': A Palestinian Response To New Death Penalty Law

  3. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  4. Trump Orders Navy To 'Shoot And Kill' Mine Laying Iranian Ships In Strait Of Hormuz

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  2. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance

  3. Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's Film Latest Update: Romantic Drama To Release In 2026, Confirms Anurag Basu

  4. Delhi Roadshow Builds Momentum For Rajasthan’s Agritech Summit

  5. Aadu 3 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Jayasurya's Malayalam Fantasy Comedy Thriller

  6. Delhi High Court Seeks Kejriwal’s Response on Plea Against Circulation of Court Hearing Videos

  7. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  8. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC