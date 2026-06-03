Why Is US Threatening India With Forced Labour Tariffs While Negotiating A Trade Deal?

GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava argues that India should treat the Section 301 investigations and the BTA negotiations as entirely separate tracks and be prepared to contest the tariffs through the consultation process on their own merits. He also argues that the rationale for a bilateral deal has shifted significantly after the Supreme Court ruling, with the proposed agreement now appearing more one-sided than it did when negotiations began. That is a contested view since Indian and US negotiators have publicly suggested the deal remains broadly in both parties' interest.