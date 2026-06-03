Rubio Says No Evidence Chinese Support to Iran Affected Battlefield

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington has seen no evidence that Chinese assistance to Iran altered the battlefield or hindered US military operations during the recent conflict.
His remarks came weeks after the US sanctioned three China-based entities accused of providing satellite imagery and intelligence-related support to Iran.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers on Tuesday that Washington has seen no evidence that Chinese assistance to Iran has affected the battlefield or impeded American military operations during the recent conflict.
Testifying before a House Appropriations Committee subcommittee, Rubio acknowledged that Iran possesses Chinese military equipment acquired through past ties but said US assessments had not found any indication that Beijing's support had altered the course of the fighting.
Speaking before the panel, Rubio said the United States had not observed any Chinese support to Iran that had “changed the dynamic in the battlefield” or “in any way impeded our operations”.
His comments come weeks after the US State Department sanctioned three China-based entities accused of aiding Iran during its military confrontation with the United States. According to the Trump administration, one of the firms allegedly gathered satellite imagery of US and allied military facilities in response to Iranian intelligence requests. Another company was accused of providing satellite imagery directly to Iran during the conflict, while a third reportedly published open-source imagery detailing US military activities, according to WRAL News.
Despite those allegations and subsequent sanctions, Rubio said Chinese involvement had not materially influenced military operations.
The Secretary of State also addressed developments within Iran's leadership, saying there were indications that Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was becoming more involved in ongoing discussions related to the conflict and its aftermath.
Khamenei, who was reportedly injured during the early stages of the war and has not appeared publicly since, is believed to be playing a greater role behind the scenes.
“There are indications that he is becoming more engaged in the process at some level,” Rubio was quoted as saying by Times of Israel. “However, all communication attributed to him has so far been conveyed in writing and through intermediaries.”
Rubio further highlighted US diplomatic efforts in several global conflicts, citing Washington's role in facilitating dialogue and reducing tensions between rival states.
Referring to the military standoff between India and Pakistan earlier this year, Rubio claimed that the United States had helped bring about de-escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
“We did a peace deal with Azerbaijan and Armenia. The second is India-Pakistan. We ended that war. We were involved in helping broker that,” Rubio told lawmakers, adding that the United States remains actively engaged in diplomacy around the world and has achieved positive outcomes in numerous cases.