Any Deal with Iran Will Ensure Security Of Gulf Allies: Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said any deal with Iran will ensure the security of Gulf allies and will not leave them vulnerable.
The statement comes ahead of fresh US-Iran talks in Switzerland on the nuclear programme and sanctions.
Washington is consulting closely with Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other Gulf partners to address their security concerns regarding Iran’s regional activities.
S Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that any potential agreement with Iran will be structured to fully guarantee the security of America’s Gulf allies, amid renewed diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.
Speaking during a briefing at the State Department, Rubio made it clear that the United States will not compromise on the safety and security of its key partners in the Gulf region — particularly Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Israel — while negotiating any new nuclear or broader deal with Iran.
“Any deal with Iran will ensure the security of our Gulf allies. We will not accept any agreement that leaves our partners vulnerable,” Rubio said.
His remarks come as the United States and Iran are reportedly preparing for another round of indirect or direct talks in Switzerland, with mediation support from Oman and Qatar. The discussions are expected to focus on Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief, and regional de-escalation.
Rubio stressed that Washington’s priority remains preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons while addressing Tehran’s destabilising activities in the region, including its support for proxy militias. He added that the US is consulting closely with Gulf partners before moving forward with any framework.
Gulf countries have expressed cautious optimism about the talks but have repeatedly sought ironclad security guarantees from the United States. Several Arab states have also demanded stronger action against Iran-backed groups operating in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.
The Biden administration’s previous nuclear deal efforts had faced strong criticism from Gulf allies and Israel for allegedly not doing enough to curb Iran’s regional influence. The current approach under the new US administration appears aimed at addressing those concerns upfront.
Analysts believe Rubio’s statement is intended to reassure key allies that Washington will not repeat past mistakes and that any future deal will include strict verification mechanisms and security commitments.
The coming weeks are expected to be crucial as both sides attempt to narrow differences on the nuclear issue and broader regional security architecture.