US Conducts 90-Minute Strike Wave on Iran, Tehran Retaliates

Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said more than thirty civilians had been killed in recent American strikes across southern Iran, while Iran's health ministry said over 260 people had been wounded in the latest round of attacks. The Iranian army said thirteen US missiles struck Bambour Garrison in Iranshahr, killing seven soldiers and wounding others, with Tehran accusing Washington of deliberately targeting accommodation blocks to inflict maximum casualties. Explosions were reported in several cities and islands along Iran's southern coast, including Bandar Abbas, Qeshm and Bushehr.