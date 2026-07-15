US Conducts 90-Minute Strike Wave on Iran, Tehran Retaliates

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Devabrata Dutta
Published at:

The US launched fresh strikes on Iran near the Strait of Hormuz as Tehran retaliated across the Gulf, escalating regional tensions and driving oil prices higher amid renewed conflict.

Iran US tensions
Photo: File photo
Summary of this article

  • US strikes Iran's military sites as Strait of Hormuz tensions escalate.

  • Iran retaliates against US military assets across Gulf states and Jordan.

  • Brent crude rises above $86 amid intensifying US-Iran conflict.

The United States has carried out another wave of strikes against Iran, targeting military installations along the country's southern coast and near the Strait of Hormuz, as fighting between the two sides intensifies and a fragile ceasefire signed last month comes under severe strain, Al Jazeera reported.

US Central Command said it completed a ninety-minute round of precision strikes at 7:30am Washington time, hitting coastal defence systems and cruise missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island. The strikes followed an earlier overnight campaign in which fighter aircraft, drones and naval vessels hit dozens of military targets near the strait and along Iran's coastline. Washington also reimposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports, with 21 US naval vessels deployed to the region, according to CENTCOM.

Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said more than thirty civilians had been killed in recent American strikes across southern Iran, while Iran's health ministry said over 260 people had been wounded in the latest round of attacks. The Iranian army said thirteen US missiles struck Bambour Garrison in Iranshahr, killing seven soldiers and wounding others, with Tehran accusing Washington of deliberately targeting accommodation blocks to inflict maximum casualties. Explosions were reported in several cities and islands along Iran's southern coast, including Bandar Abbas, Qeshm and Bushehr.

Trump Convenes Cabinet - File Photo; Representative image
Trump Threatens To Bomb Iran's Power Plants And Bridges If Talks Do Not Resume

By Outlook News Desk

Related Content
A general view of the giant banner hung Enqelab Square that reads, "The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed; the entire Persian Gulf is our hunting ground", as daily life continues in Tehran, Iran on April 05, 2026. - IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
The US military said it launched the strikes after Iran attacked three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. - CENTCOM
Reopening of Strait of Hormuz to Lower Tail Risk, But Supply Normalisation to be Costly: S&P - null
null - PTI

Iran strikes back across the region

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched retaliatory attacks on US military assets in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, claiming heavy damage to the Fifth Fleet headquarters and fuel facilities in Bahrain and a logistics hub at Mina Abdullah in Kuwait. It also said it had destroyed aircraft shelters housing US fighter jets and MQ-9 drones. Jordan's military said its air defences intercepted and shot down three Iranian ballistic missiles that entered the country's airspace early on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview that strikes on Iran would continue until he decided otherwise, warning that power plants and bridges could be targeted next. He said the US had urged Tehran to return to negotiations.

Oil prices rose sharply in response, with Brent crude climbing to 86.19 dollars a barrel, up considerably from near $70 before the latest escalation. The US Treasury separately announced it had frozen more than 130 million dollars by sanctioning cryptocurrency wallets linked to Iran's central bank, alongside fresh sanctions targeting a network accused of facilitating Iranian oil exports.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories