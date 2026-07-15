Iran Threatens to Shut Red Sea Corridor as US Strikes Escalate, Hormuz Stays Closed

Strikes Widen

The US military said it struck dozens of military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran's coastline in a wave of strikes lasting seven hours, saying Iran had attacked seven commercial ships over the past week, leaving nearly a dozen crew members killed, missing or injured. Iran said at least 30 civilians had been killed in recent days as a result of the US strikes on southern Iran, while seven military personnel died in overnight strikes on the Bampur military base in the country's southeast, according to Iran's army.