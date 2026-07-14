Trump's proposed 20% Hormuz cargo charge could increase global shipping and oil import costs
India, heavily reliant on the Strait for crude oil and LNG imports, may face higher energy bills
Costlier imports could push up fuel prices and impact sectors from aviation to manufacturing
The United States' reported proposal to impose a 20 per cent cargo charge on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz has sparked fresh concerns over global energy prices and shipping costs. While the proposal has not yet become policy, reports say any additional levy on one of the world's busiest maritime chokepoints could have significant consequences for oil-importing countries such as India.
The Strait of Hormuz carries nearly one-fifth of the world's crude oil and a substantial share of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. Any increase in transportation costs through this narrow waterway is likely to be reflected in higher import bills, freight rates and eventually consumer prices.
What is the proposed 20% Hormuz cargo charge?
The proposal reportedly involves imposing a 20 per cent charge on cargo moving through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a broader strategy aimed at increasing economic pressure linked to tensions involving Iran and maritime security in West Asia.
Although details remain unclear and no formal implementation timeline has been announced, shipping experts say even the possibility of such a measure has drawn attention because of Hormuz's central role in global energy trade.
If implemented, the charge would increase shipping expenses for vessels carrying crude oil, petroleum products and LNG through the strait. Those additional costs would likely be passed on to buyers, increasing import costs for energy-dependent economies.
Why is the Strait of Hormuz so critical to global trade?
Located between Iran and Oman, the Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. At its narrowest point, the shipping lane is only a few kilometres wide, making it one of the world's most strategically sensitive maritime passages.
Major oil producers including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Iran rely on the strait to export crude oil and natural gas to Asia, Europe and other markets.
Besides hydrocarbons, the route also handles petrochemicals and other commercial cargo, making uninterrupted navigation essential for global supply chains.
How dependent is India on this route?
India remains heavily dependent on the Strait of Hormuz for its energy security. A significant share of the country's crude oil imports originates from Gulf producers whose exports pass through the waterway.
India also imports large volumes of LNG, particularly from Qatar, through the same route. As domestic energy demand continues to grow, any disruption or increase in shipping costs across Hormuz directly affects India's import bill.
Higher freight charges would increase the landed cost of crude and gas, putting pressure on refiners and energy companies.
Could petrol, diesel and LPG prices increase?
A sustained increase in import costs could eventually influence retail fuel prices in India, particularly if global crude prices also rise simultaneously.
Oil marketing companies absorb part of the volatility depending on market conditions and government policy. However, prolonged increases in freight and insurance costs generally translate into higher prices for petrol, diesel and LPG unless offset through tax reductions or subsidies.
Inflationary pressure could also emerge as transportation and manufacturing costs rise.
Which sectors beyond oil could be affected?
The impact would extend beyond fuel. Airlines could face higher aviation turbine fuel costs, while fertiliser manufacturers, chemical producers, plastics industries and power generation companies dependent on imported LNG may also see expenses rise.
Higher shipping costs could affect imports of commodities and industrial raw materials, adding pressure across logistics, manufacturing and consumer goods sectors.
Can India reduce its dependence on Hormuz?
India has gradually diversified its energy sources by increasing purchases from countries such as Russia, America, Africa and expanding strategic petroleum reserves. It is also investing in renewable energy, domestic gas production and alternative supply chains.
However, Gulf countries remain among India's largest and most cost-effective energy suppliers. Experts say diversification can reduce long-term vulnerability, but the Strait of Hormuz will continue to remain indispensable to India's energy security for the foreseeable future.