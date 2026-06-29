Trump Claims Iran Requested Doha Talks, Tehran Denies as Peace Efforts Hang in Balance

Frozen Funds Dispute

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, a reformist, sought to build domestic public support by praising the interim deal as "a great victory for the Iranian people", in comments carried by the state-run IRNA news agency. He said unfreezing assets was underway. "Based on the plans made, $6 billion out of the total $12 billion of Iranian resources in Qatar will be released and returned to the country, and necessary follow-ups are being carried out," Pezeshkian said.