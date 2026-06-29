US and Iran Agree to Pause Attacks Ahead of Emergency Doha Talks on Strait of Hormuz Dispute

The United States and Iran agreed to halt military operations ahead of emergency technical talks scheduled in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.
The emergency meeting, originally planned in Switzerland to discuss Iran's nuclear programme, was relocated and narrowed to the Strait of Hormuz dispute.
Renewed weekend clashes saw US strikes on Iranian military sites after attacks on commercial ships, followed by Iranian retaliatory strikes in Kuwait and Bahrain.
The United States and Iran have agreed to pause military attacks and hold emergency talks in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday to settle their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, following renewed weekend clashes in the Persian Gulf against the backdrop of a signed memorandum of understanding (MoU). The meeting was originally scheduled to take place in Switzerland, where it was supposed to focus on Iran's nuclear programme, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.
"We decided to stop all the kinetic activity," a senior US official told AFP, in remarks reported by Axios.
A second US official said the pause means vessels can move freely through the Strait of Hormuz while technical talks continue. The venue shift followed the weekend escalation, and the agenda was narrowed to the Hormuz dispute.
Weekend Strikes Shatter Ceasefire
The fighting resumed after commercial ships in the strait came under attack. Washington blamed Iran for the threat to shipping and then struck Iranian military sites. President Donald Trump defended the US strikes, saying American forces hit Iranian missile, drone and radar sites after Tehran broke the ceasefire.
Iran then hit US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US strikes violated the UN Charter and the MoU.
Dispute Over Article Five
The renewed conflict stems from clashing readings of Article 5 in the memorandum, which sets the rules for transit through the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway carries about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows.
Under that clause, Iran is to allow free commercial passage without charge for 60 days and remove mines and other obstacles within 30 days. The text also calls on Tehran to talk with Oman and other Gulf littoral states about the strait's future administration and maritime services while staying within international law and the rights of coastal states.
Nick Stewart, who heads the US technical team, is expected to attend the Doha talks.