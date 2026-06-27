US Strikes Iranian Military Sites After Cargo Ship Attack; Tehran Retaliates

The US launched airstrikes on Iranian military targets after accusing Tehran of attacking a commercial cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first direct military response since the two sides reached a ceasefire framework.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) retaliated by targeting US military positions in the region, escalating tensions despite the fragile understanding between Washington and Tehran.
US Vice President JD Vance warned that any further Iranian aggression would be met with force, while both sides accused each other of violating the agreement.
The United States carried out airstrikes on Iranian military facilities on Friday after accusing Tehran of attacking a commercial cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first direct US military action since the two countries agreed to a fragile memorandum of understanding aimed at easing tensions.
Shortly before the strikes, US President Donald Trump hinted that Washington was preparing a response. Asked by reporters whether the US would retaliate, Trump replied, "You'll find out."
The United States Central Command later confirmed that American aircraft had struck Iranian missile and drone storage facilities as well as coastal radar installations.
According to CENTCOM, the operation was launched after Iran allegedly targeted the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel M/V Ever Lovely with a one-way attack drone while it was sailing off the Omani coast after exiting the Strait of Hormuz on June 25.
CENTCOM Accuses Iran Of Violating Ceasefire
In a statement, CENTCOM described the operation as "a powerful response" to what it called an unprovoked attack on commercial shipping.
"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire," the command said, adding that the US would continue coordinating safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
Following the US strikes, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched attacks on US military positions in the region, according to Iranian media reports cited by Reuters. Tehran had earlier warned that the American strikes would not go unanswered.
JD Vance Issues Warning
US Vice President JD Vance warned that any further Iranian military action would invite a forceful American response.
"Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence," Vance said in a post on X.
Tensions Over Strait of Hormuz
The latest military exchange comes amid a deepening dispute over control of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, despite last week's memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.
After the drone attack on the M/V Ever Lovely, Tehran warned Gulf states against aligning with Washington, while US President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the ceasefire framework. Iran also condemned a joint statement by the US and six Gulf nations rejecting its claim that it could impose transit tolls on vessels using the strait, calling the move "interventionist, irresponsible and provocative".
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said safe passage could not be guaranteed without recognising Iran's role as a coastal state. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Oman had informed allies that transit fees for ships using the waterway could eventually be introduced.