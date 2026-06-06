US Shoots Down Iranian Drones Near Strait of Hormuz, Targets Radar Sites Amid Fragile Ceasefire

The US military said it shot down four Iranian drones near the Strait of Hormuz and later targeted Iranian radar sites.
The escalation has increased pressure on the fragile US-Iran ceasefire and ongoing nuclear negotiations.
Fighting in Lebanon and attacks on Gulf infrastructure continue to complicate regional peace efforts.
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday that US forces shot down four Iranian drones launched toward the Strait of Hormuz and later carried out strikes on Iranian coastal radar sites, escalating tensions despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations.
According to CENTCOM, the drones posed an “immediate threat” to maritime traffic in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest oil and gas shipping routes.
Following the drone interceptions, the US military said it targeted multiple Iranian surveillance radar installations, including one located on an island in the Strait of Hormuz.
CENTCOM said the strikes were conducted “to defend against further attacks”.
The latest confrontation comes amid a broader US effort to pressure Iran economically and militarily over its actions in the Gulf region.
Washington has also imposed new sanctions targeting Iran’s energy sector, including companies, individuals and oil tankers allegedly linked to Tehran.
Separately, the US military said its forces boarded a sanctioned tanker connected to Iran in the Indian Ocean as part of efforts to curb Iranian oil exports.
Ceasefire Under Renewed Pressure
The developments have further strained the already fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran.
Earlier this week, Iranian drones reportedly struck Kuwait’s main airport, damaging a passenger terminal, killing one person and injuring dozens.
The attack intensified fears that the temporary truce could collapse entirely.
Despite the escalation, Donald Trump said on Friday that “the situation with Iran seems to be going quite well”.
Speaking at an event in Wisconsin, Trump said the US would emerge from the conflict “very strong one way or the other”.
He also claimed Iran still possessed around 21-22% of its missile stockpile.
Nuclear Talks Remain Uncertain
US and Iranian negotiators reportedly reached a tentative agreement last week to extend the ceasefire by 60 days and begin a fresh round of talks over Iran’s nuclear programme.
However, negotiations remain uncertain as Trump has reportedly sought additional changes while Iranian officials have not publicly endorsed the proposal.
Speaking to NBC, Trump described the talks as difficult, saying Iran’s leadership was being forced to consider steps it “never thought they’d be doing”.
The regional situation has also been complicated by continuing fighting in Lebanon involving Hezbollah and Israel.
Although the US recently brokered a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, Hezbollah has rejected the arrangement.
On Friday, Israeli forces launched fresh strikes across southern Lebanon and issued evacuation warnings for several villages.
According to reports, at least nine people were killed in the strikes while two Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes with militants.
Iran has reportedly insisted that any lasting regional truce must also include Lebanon, further complicating efforts to stabilise the region and reopen maritime trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz.