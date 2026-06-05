Trump Warns Killing of US Troops by Iran Could Trigger Renewed War

US President Donald Trump said the death of American military personnel at the hands of Iran would be “a very good reason” for the United States to restart military action against Tehran.
His remarks came a day after the US House of Representatives passed a war powers resolution requiring congressional approval for the continuation of the conflict with Iran.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned that any Iranian attack resulting in the death of American military personnel could trigger a renewed military campaign against Tehran, describing such a scenario as a clear threshold for further US action.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the killing of US troops by Iran would provide sufficient grounds for Washington to resume the conflict.
“This would be a very good reason to restart the war,” Trump said when asked whether the death of American service members would prompt a fresh military response.
The remarks come amid continued tensions between Washington and Tehran and just days after the US House of Representatives voted to limit the administration's ability to continue military operations without congressional approval.
On June 4, the House passed a war powers resolution by a narrow 215-208 margin, requiring the President to either seek authorisation from Congress to continue the conflict or begin withdrawing US forces. A small group of Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the measure.
Trump criticised lawmakers who backed the resolution, arguing that political opponents were more interested in denying him a victory than supporting his policies.
During the White House briefing, Trump also dismissed Iran's military capabilities and claimed that US operations had severely weakened the country's armed forces.
“They have neither a navy nor an air force; we have eliminated their leadership. They had 159 ships, and all of them are lying at the bottom of the sea. We have taken photos of them down there,” he said.
The President further rejected reports suggesting Iran had achieved military successes during the conflict, describing such accounts as “fake news” and calling claims of Iranian victories “unbelievable”.
Trump's warning follows earlier American casualties linked to the conflict. In March 2026, three US service members were confirmed killed in Iranian strikes, with reports indicating they were stationed in Kuwait at the time. Five other personnel were said to have sustained serious injuries.
Commenting on those losses earlier this year, Trump said, “Regrettably, it is likely that more will follow before this concludes. That’s the reality. More losses are likely, but we will do everything possible to prevent that.”
The conflict has had wider regional repercussions, with Iran carrying out attacks targeting Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. According to figures cited in the report, the escalation has resulted in at least 201 deaths and 747 injuries in Iran, nine deaths and 121 injuries in Israel, one death in Kuwait, three deaths in the UAE and two deaths in Iraq.
(inputs from The Indian Express)