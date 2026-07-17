Long-Term PM2.5 Exposure May Damage Kidney Function, Finds Study

"This is a part of an ongoing series of studies that looks at the impact of air pollution on different diseases. So far, we have shown an association with higher air pollution levels and increased risk of hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia (high levels of blood fats like cholesterol and triglycerides). Now, we have shown that it impacts kidney function as well. And, the association remained consistent even after controlling for other factors, meaning the impact of air pollution on kidneys is not through the increases in diabetes and hypertension, but independently as well." Dr V Mohan, chairperson of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre in Chennai, said this in remarks reported by Indian Express.