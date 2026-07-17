Man Hacks Woman to Death, Attempts Suicide, Hospitalised

The accused, identified as Chetan, a resident of Odilnal in Beltangadi taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, is the victim's distant relative, they said.
He is accused of attacking 21-year-old Lavanya with a machete at the BC Road KSRTC bus stand in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday evening, police said.
According to Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Arun K, Chetan was "secured" early on Friday morning, and further procedures will be carried out in due course.
"On Thursday evening, a murder was reported within the jurisdiction of the Bantwal Police Station. A complaint was received stating that Lavanya had been murdered by an unidentified person. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Bantwal Town Police Station under the relevant sections of the law," he said.
During the course of the investigation, it was found that the accused was Chetan, a distant relative of the victim, he said.
"He had been in one-sided love with the woman. It has been established that he committed the murder by attacking her with a machete. A special team was formed to trace the accused. This morning, he was secured in Mangaluru," the SP said.
During interrogation, the accused stated that he had consumed poison. Based on this, he was admitted to a government hospital for treatment, he said.
"After he recovers, he will be brought to the police station for further investigation, following which he will be produced before the court and further legal action will be taken," he added.
According to police, Lavanya, who hailed from Kakyapadavu in Uli village of Bantwal taluk, was retruning home after work. As she tried to board a bus, Chetan confronted her. The terrified woman attempted to flee, but the accused chased her down and attacked her in full public view.
Eyewitnesses who tried to intervene were allegedly intimidated by Chetan, who fled the scene after the assault.
Police said Chetan, a distant relative of Lavanya, harboured an unrequited obsession with her. They described the attack as premeditated and driven by this fixation.
After post-mortem, her body was handed over to the family, they added.
The brutal nature of the crime, which occurred in a crowded public space during the evening hours, has sparked outrage over women's safety in the region.
Lavanya had been working as a nurse for the past eight months. Family members described her as a dedicated and ambitious young woman who was supporting her rural household.
The medical condition of the accused is being monitored, and police said interrogation will resume once he stabilises.
Hospital authorities, however, said the accused was responding well to treatment and may require some more time in the hospital.