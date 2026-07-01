Chetan Taken to Lohagad Fort for Crime Scene Reconstruction, Lawyer Questions Probe

"I have argued that Chetan’s name appears only twice across all remand reports and the FIR. Once where the deceased mentioned Chetan's name to their father, and a second instance involving a direct allegation specifically, a suspicion that Chetan committed the act. Beyond this, no specific role has been attributed to Chetan in either the FIR or the remand reports; the documents merely refer to 'the accused' collectively," he told ANI.