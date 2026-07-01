Chetan Taken to Lohagad Fort for Crime Scene Reconstruction, Lawyer Questions Probe

Pune Police took Chetan to Lohagad Fort for scene reconstruction.
Chetan's lawyer said the probe has not clarified his specific role.
Siya and Chetan remain in custody after their June 23 arrest.
Pune Police have taken Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort as part of the investigation into the alleged murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal, days after co-accused Siya Goyal was brought to the same location for a reconstruction of the crime.
Siya and Chetan have been accused of killing Ketan by allegedly pushing him off a cliff during a trek at Lohagad Fort last month.
On Wednesday, investigators conducted a crime scene reconstruction and gait analysis with the accused. Gait analysis involves examining a person's walking or running pattern and is often used to compare suspects with footage captured on CCTV cameras or other videos. Police are expected to complete the legal formalities related to the reconstruction after the exercise.
The fort remained closed to visitors on Tuesday, with tourists being evacuated as police carried out investigation-related procedures, according to ANI.
Probe has not clarified Chetan's role: Lawyer
Speaking to ANI, Chetan's lawyer, Advocate Radhikesh Uttarwar, said he had argued before the court that neither the FIR nor the police remand reports clearly established his client's role in the alleged crime.
"I have argued that Chetan’s name appears only twice across all remand reports and the FIR. Once where the deceased mentioned Chetan's name to their father, and a second instance involving a direct allegation specifically, a suspicion that Chetan committed the act. Beyond this, no specific role has been attributed to Chetan in either the FIR or the remand reports; the documents merely refer to 'the accused' collectively," he told ANI.
Chetan's counsel also sought time from the court to meet him "to understand his version of events" and "gather more information regarding his role."
Advocate Uttarwar said the defence would next argue that the investigation requiring Chetan's personal custody was now "effectively complete". The counsel said they would urge the court to remand Chetan to judicial custody and send him to Yerwada Central Prison. "It will likely be difficult to secure additional police custody after 3rd July," Uttarwar told ANI.
Scene Reconstruction with Siya Goyal
Siya and Chetan were arrested on June 23, five days after Ketan's murder, and are currently in police custody.
Last week, police took Siya to Lohagad Fort around 6:30 am amid heavy security. During the visit, investigators questioned her about where Ketan had parked his car and where Chetan had parked his motorcycle on the day of the incident. She was later taken to the spot from where Ketan was allegedly pushed as part of the reconstruction of the sequence of events.