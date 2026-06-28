Pune Fort Murder: Police Recreate Crime Scene With Siya Goyal At Lohagad Fort

Police took accused Siya Goyal to Lohagad Fort to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to Ketan Agarwal’s death.
The move aims to verify Siya’s statements against physical evidence and CCTV footage from the site.
Siya and her alleged lover Chetan Choudhary remain in custody on murder and conspiracy charges as the probe continues.
Pune Police conducted a major crime scene recreation at Lohagad Fort on Sunday with Siya Goyal, the prime accused in the murder of her fiancé Ketan Agarwal.
Siya was taken to the fort under tight security early this morning. Investigators asked her to demonstrate the sequence of events on the day Ketan died. The recreation was carried out in the presence of forensic experts, senior police officers, and a magistrate to ensure the process holds legal value.
According to police sources, Siya was asked to show where she and Ketan were standing, the route they took, and the exact spot from where Ketan allegedly fell. Her statements during the recreation were video-recorded and will form an important part of the evidence.
Ketan Agarwal, a 25-year-old businessman, was found dead at the base of the fort on June 18 after falling from a height. Initially, the case was registered as an accidental death based on Siya’s statement. However, several inconsistencies in her accounts, along with CCTV footage showing a hooded man (later identified as her alleged lover Chetan Choudhary), call records, and digital evidence, led police to convert the case into murder.
Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Choudhary were arrested on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. Police suspect the duo planned the killing so they could be together.
The crime scene recreation is considered a crucial step in the investigation. Forensic teams collected fresh samples and measurements at the location. Police are also examining the topography of the fort to determine whether the fall was accidental or forced.
Ketan’s family has welcomed the development and demanded a fast-track trial. They have alleged that Siya and Chetan had been planning the murder for some time. On the other hand, the families of the accused continue to claim innocence and say the investigation is biased.
The case has drawn significant public attention in Pune and across Maharashtra. Lohagad Fort, a popular trekking destination, was temporarily closed to visitors during the police exercise.
Senior officers said the investigation is progressing on multiple fronts, including forensic analysis, digital evidence, and witness statements. A charge sheet is expected to be filed soon.