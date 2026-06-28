Pune Fort Murder: Police Recreate Crime Scene With Siya Goyal At Lohagad Fort

Ketan Agarwal, a 25-year-old businessman, was found dead at the base of the fort on June 18 after falling from a height. Initially, the case was registered as an accidental death based on Siya’s statement. However, several inconsistencies in her accounts, along with CCTV footage showing a hooded man (later identified as her alleged lover Chetan Choudhary), call records, and digital evidence, led police to convert the case into murder.