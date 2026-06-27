'Siya Appeared Calm': Rescuer Says Ketan Agarwal Was Found With Crushed Skull

Days after Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered, a rescue team member who helped recover his body said the 25-year-old was found with a crushed skull and several bruises.
Sunil Gaikwad, part of the rescue team at Lohagad Fort, told ANI that Ketan had severe head injuries when the team reached the spot.
“On reaching Lohagad Fort, we discovered a deceased boy with severe head injuries, including a crushed skull, and multiple bruises on his limbs. He had died,” he said.
Ketan Agarwal died on June 18 after allegedly falling from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district. His fiancée Siya Goyal, 22, and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, 25, have been accused of planning his murder.
Gaikwad said Siya was present during the recovery of the body but appeared unusually calm.
“Notably, Siya was present during the retrieval but appeared calm and not overtly emotional, unlike the other onlookers who were loudly distressed,” he said.
He added that rescuers had to carry the body through a jungle and struggled because of the steep slope. The police received the call around 10.30 am, the operation continued till 12.30 pm, and the body was handed over to an ambulance around 1.30 pm, he said.
Chats Deleted Before And After Incident
Police have said that both Siya and Chetan allegedly deleted their chat history and cleared recycle bins from their phones before and after the incident.
“During our investigation, it was revealed that both the accused deleted their chats before June 18 and after the Lohagad incident from their phones. The chats were deleted from the recycle bins of their respective phones,” a police officer told PTI.
According to Pune Rural Police, the two accused had allegedly been in touch for nearly six months and exchanged 2,004 phone calls before the incident.
Police also suspect that Siya and Chetan met at a cafe on the day of the crime to finalise the murder plot and identify the spot at Lohagad Fort where Ketan would allegedly be pushed.