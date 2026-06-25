Army Commanding Officer And Soldiers Booked For Assaulting Police Personnel In Kishtwar

An Army Commanding Officer and several soldiers have been booked for allegedly assaulting police personnel at Kishtwar police station.
Police have filed a case under relevant IPC sections; investigation, including CCTV footage, is underway.
The incident has caused concern in the region; both sides are expected to conduct internal inquiries while maintaining coordination.
In a rare and serious incident, an Army Commanding Officer along with several soldiers has been booked by police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district for allegedly assaulting police personnel inside the Kishtwar police station.
According to preliminary reports, the clash occurred on Friday evening when a group of Army personnel, led by a Commanding Officer of a local unit, arrived at the Kishtwar police station over a dispute. What started as a verbal confrontation quickly escalated into a physical altercation. Police personnel on duty alleged that they were manhandled, pushed, and assaulted by the Army personnel. A case has been registered against the Army Commanding Officer and the accompanying soldiers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assault on public servants, criminal intimidation, and wrongful restraint.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, confirmed that an FIR has been lodged based on the complaint filed by the injured police personnel. “The matter is under investigation. We are collecting all evidence, including CCTV footage from the police station,” the officer said. The injured policemen have been medically examined and are stated to be out of danger.
The Army is yet to issue an official statement on the incident. However, sources within the security establishment indicated that the matter arose from a “misunderstanding” related to a local security operation. The Army is expected to launch its own Court of Inquiry to examine the conduct of its personnel.
This incident has created considerable tension in the Kishtwar region, which has historically been sensitive due to its strategic location. Local administration has appealed for calm from both sides and has deployed additional forces around the police station and key areas to prevent any further escalation. Senior officials from both the Army and J&K Police are reportedly in touch to resolve the issue amicably and maintain coordination between the forces.
Such direct confrontations between the Army and civil police are uncommon in Jammu and Kashmir, where both forces usually work in close coordination against terrorism and maintain law and order. However, occasional friction has been reported in the past due to overlapping jurisdictions and differences in operational approaches.
Political parties in the region have reacted sharply. While some have demanded a fair and transparent investigation, others have called for strict action against those found guilty. The National Conference and PDP have urged the administration to ensure that the dignity of civil police is maintained.
As the investigation proceeds, both the Army and police are expected to handle the matter with utmost sensitivity to prevent any damage to the otherwise strong working relationship between the two forces in Jammu and Kashmir.