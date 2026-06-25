Army Commanding Officer And Soldiers Booked For Assaulting Police Personnel In Kishtwar

According to preliminary reports, the clash occurred on Friday evening when a group of Army personnel, led by a Commanding Officer of a local unit, arrived at the Kishtwar police station over a dispute. What started as a verbal confrontation quickly escalated into a physical altercation. Police personnel on duty alleged that they were manhandled, pushed, and assaulted by the Army personnel. A case has been registered against the Army Commanding Officer and the accompanying soldiers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assault on public servants, criminal intimidation, and wrongful restraint.