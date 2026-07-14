'Hold Pakistan responsible': India's Global Appeal Over Use Of Force Against PoK Protests

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, more than 27 protesters have been killed and several others injured during clashes between demonstrators and security forces across the region. A human rights report compiled by the JKJAAC Human Rights Cell documented at least 14 civilian deaths and over 70 injuries between June 5 and June 13, with field reports alleging three further civilian deaths and at least eight injuries at the Dharake/Eidgah Ground in Rawalakot on June 14.