Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Unrest: 11 Killed After JAAC Ban Sparks Violent Clashes

At least 11 people were killed in clashes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after authorities banned the JAAC protest group.
Protesters opposed reserved assembly seats, internet restrictions and the crackdown on the organisation.
Human rights groups and foreign governments have raised concerns over the worsening security situation ahead of July elections.
A fresh wave of unrest has erupted in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after authorities banned the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a prominent civil society alliance that has led protests over political and economic issues in recent years.
At least 11 people were killed and over 70 injured during clashes between protesters and security forces in Rawalakot ahead of a region-wide shutdown planned for June 9, according to Reuters.
The violence reportedly broke out after JAAC supporters gathered outside a hospital morgue where the body of a fellow activist had been taken following an earlier shooting incident.
Clashes Erupt After Protest Crackdown
According to Reuters, police and paramilitary forces attempted to disperse demonstrators linked to the JAAC after the organisation was declared banned under anti-terrorism laws by the regional administration last week.
Sardar Waheed Khan told Reuters that four police personnel and one passerby were killed during the clashes.
Police chief Liaqat Malik said 23 security personnel and around 50 protesters were injured.
However, JAAC supporters and local residents disputed the official figures and alleged that the civilian death toll could be higher.
Why Are Protests Taking Place?
The latest unrest was triggered by the administration’s decision to reserve 12 seats in the 45-member legislative assembly for refugees living outside Kashmir but elsewhere in Pakistan.
The JAAC has argued that the move undermines local representation and demanded that the reserved seats be scrapped.
The alliance has also been protesting against inflation, electricity shortages, unemployment and what it describes as political marginalisation in the region.
Over the past two years, the group has organised multiple demonstrations over rising electricity and flour prices, several of which ended in clashes with security forces.
The June 9 shutdown call was also aimed at protesting the ban on the JAAC, internet restrictions and the killing of one of its leaders.
Human Rights Concerns Raised
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said it was “deeply alarmed” by the violence and questioned the use of anti-terror laws against the JAAC.
The rights body urged authorities to avoid further escalation and initiate dialogue with protesters.
It also announced plans to send a fact-finding team to assess the situation on the ground.
Meanwhile, JAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir accused the state of carrying out a “massacre” in Rawalakot and vowed to continue the movement despite the ban.
Authorities have increased security measures across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir ahead of elections scheduled for July 27.
Mobile internet services have reportedly been disrupted in several areas, public gatherings restricted and the JAAC’s central office sealed.
The unrest has also drawn international attention, with countries including the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada issuing updated travel advisories warning about deteriorating security conditions in the region.