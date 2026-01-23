How UAPA Law Has Been Used As A Political Tool By Successive Regimes In Jammu And Kashmir

On the intervening night of August 4 and 5, 2019, police personnel detained Khurshid Alam, a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) general secretary, from his residence in Srinagar. That morning, Article 370 was revoked. Heavy deployment of troops, snapping of landlines, mobiles and Internet and widespread protests followed. By evening, many political leaders were detained, arrested or kept under house arrest. Alam was among them. In September 2019, when his younger brother, Shahnawaz, died of lung cancer, Alam was given a three-hour parole to attend his burial. It’s something that he is yet to come to terms with, he says. Alam was kept in detention for five months before his release in December that year. Later, He was kept under house arrest for seven months. It’s been a couple of years, but the shadow of detention still follows him.