Counting Pills, Continued Wait: Hidden Mental Health Toll On Women In Kashmir

Between 2019 and 2023, Jammu and Kashmir saw 3,662 arrests under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), with only 23 convictions. Families in the state live in limbo as men remain incarcerated in prisons.
Many stay as under-trials for years. For women, managing court dates, hospitals, and households often falls almost entirely on their shoulders. Mental health professionals note that women carry ongoing grief over years, while daily life continues to demand that they function as if “nothing has happened”.
From care-giving to courtrooms and beyond, this ground report, part of a special series on mental health, reveals how behind every court trial is a woman managing medications, appointments, and grief, while the world moves on.
1. A Life Measured In Doses And Dates
Daughter, 26, handles her father’s UAPA case, cares for an intellectually disabled brother, manages her mother and household, while coping with her own panic and anxiety.
The quiet in her house is heavy. It’s rehearsed over years. Calendars marked with court dates and neatly packed folders of medical records hang on the walls. Photographs are tucked carefully inside notebooks. Medicine boxes line shelves. Every object signals a life measured carefully, and lived in anticipation.
At 26, she is the pivot of her household. Four years ago, her father was imprisoned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Since then, responsibility has rested squarely on her shoulders: the legal case, her mother’s health, her intellectually disabled brother, and the daily work of keeping the family afloat. Alongside this, she copes with panic attacks and anxiety, what she calls her “quiet, nasty companions”. She has completed her BA, a quiet achievement carried amid constant pressure.
“All we can do is wait and be patient,” her mother says softly from a corner of the room, her eyes distant. “These medicines are keeping us alive. I don’t know why Allah chose my daughter for so much pressure.”
Her brother, now 32, has grown volatile since their father’s arrest. Panic strikes without warning: shouting, sudden movements, and episodes of self-harm. Recently, during one such episode, he ruptured a retina and lost sight in one eye. She manages his antipsychotic medication, her mother’s sleeping pills, and her own antidepressants. Each morning, she counts the doses carefully, afraid of what might happen if even one is missed. “Each pill feels like a fragile thread holding the household together,” she says.
But the house appears calm from outside. The carpeted floor is swept clean. Sunlight filters through huge windows. Dishes in the kitchen are stacked neatly. Beneath this order, it’s she who oversees every detail: Checking medicines, tracking court dates, coordinating with lawyers, balancing work, and ensuring the family survive, as she is the sole breadwinner.
She remembers the day her father was taken. She was rushed to Jehlum Valley Medical College after collapsing, the fear reflected in the faces of strangers and in the physical symptoms that followed. She was later referred to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS), where she was diagnosed with severe anxiety and depression, a condition that continues.
Her mother’s worry has deepened her own distress, while her brother’s unpredictable behaviour keeps her constantly on edge. “I have learned to read him like a code. I step in before a crisis escalates.” At night, she sits upright in the dark, counting her breaths, rehearsing appointments, and whispering reminders to herself.
“I feel guilty even thinking of rest,” she says, rubbing her palms together, her gaze fixed on the floor. “There’s no pause when the family depends on you.”
Mental health professionals who have long observed this pattern in Kashmir note that women often carry unresolved grief for years, while daily life continues to demand that they function as if “nothing has happened”.
Clinical psychologist from Social Welfare And Awareness Bureau (Sawab) Aiman Rafiq who works with women across the Valley, describes how trauma often moves inward. “Trauma settles into bodies and routines and women often become emotional anchors in their families, but the cost surfaces as panic and physical collapse.”
“The labour is exhausting. There’s very little room left for my own grief. Even with therapy, the trauma doesn’t loosen its grip. Depression doesn’t pause for court proceedings.”
Sometimes, she admits, her voice flattening, she feels herself fading into the work of survival: “Every day is a calculation. Sometimes it feels like I’m disappearing into the tasks.
2. The Weight Of Waiting: A Visit She Could Afford Only Once
Crushing travel costs and prolonged separation have pushed her distress inward, where it surfaces as illness rather than words
The day her son was taken is fixed in her memory. It was the week his Class X examination result was announced. Four years have passed since then. In all that time, she has seen him only once. I was a five-minute, tightly monitored visit in a jail in Haryana.
The meeting was not limited by permission alone. It was limited by money. Her husband runs a small tea stall. The visit outside the Valley cost nearly ₹40,000. The family borrowed from relatives. There is no question of repeating it.
“We cannot go again,” she says, voice low, hands twisting the edge of her shawl. “How will we manage?”
The meeting took place through glass, and they spoke over a phone. “I didn’t even hug him.” Her fingers hover over the table as if reaching for him. “I kept looking at his face. I was thinking who is there with him when I am not?”
She refuses to describe herself as anxious, even as she speaks of distress through “migraines that strike like knives behind my eyes” and sleep broken into fragments. She wakes with tight shoulders. At night, the thoughts return without pause: Is he safe? Has he eaten? Does he know we are waiting?
She rises for namaz and organises the day’s documents. Her hours are spent coordinating with lawyers, tracking hearings, and calculating travel costs she cannot afford. Each hearing brings relief and collapse in equal measure; sometimes, hope feels too costly.
She has seen cardiologists, general physicians, and other specialists, but never a psychologist. Dozens of expensive tests have been conducted and reports reviewed. Describing her visits, she says, fingers drumming on the table, “They check my heart, my blood, my sugar. There is nothing wrong with my mind. My chest feels tight; it’s just tension.”
Waiting As A Condition
In her area, distress has no acceptable vocabulary, because of the stigma. That’s why the idea of seeing a mental health expert was out of question. So she speaks instead of headaches, back pain, and lowers her gaze, adjusts the folds of her shawl, moves carefully through public spaces. But faith offers moments of structure, when she prays at home, visits shrines when she can, ties threads for her son’s safety. “It seems that even medicines aren’t working on me anymore. All we can do is pray.”
For families like hers, waiting becomes a permanent mental state, and carried alone. Husband has become her shadow, guiding her through offices and hospitals. “We travelled together beyond the Valley for that one prison visit, her first time going so far from home. I feel helpless because I can’t afford to take her again,” he says.
3. Beyond Individual Stories
Beyond the decline in visible violence, these experiences reflect how for women in Kashmir, where many carry everyday responsibilities amid legal uncertainty, prolonged absence, and the invisible weight of trauma.
Between 2019 and 2023, Jammu and Kashmir saw 3,662 arrests under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), with only 23 convictions. Families live in limbo as men remain in distant prisons and are undertrial for years. For women, managing court dates, hospitals, and households often falls almost entirely on their shoulders.
Even when violence is not directly visible, its effects linger, according to experts see trauma settling into homes and routines. Rafiq explains: “Even when the streets are calm, trauma doesn’t disappear, but moves inward. Women absorb it into their bodies and daily labor. They become the emotional anchors of families, but the cost shows up in other ways and doesn’t resolve on its own.”
4. Kupwara: A Life of Quiet Strain
In a village in Kupwara, a woman now in her fifties lost her husband decades ago. She immediately took on the task of holding the household together, raising three children alone and moving through her days with quiet diligence—cooking, cleaning, and keeping the home running.
Some called her strong, others unbreakable. Beneath that image, however, her distress took a quieter form. It did not surface as tears or anger, but crept in slowly, in ways even her family struggled to understand. She would spend hours in the washroom, sometimes five at a stretch, unresponsive to calls, skipping meals, and retreating into silence. At first, her children thought she was stubborn or forgetful. She was also ridiculed: how could someone sit in a toilet for hours?
No one explained that these ‘sacred hours’ were moments when her mind was trying to process decades of grief and unrelenting responsibility. Only when her children grew older and looked beyond the routine did they realise that something deeper was at work.
They persuaded her to see a mental health professional, and the long, unacknowledged weight of grief she had carried for years finally became visible.
Another woman, also in her fifties, grew up in a world shaped by violence. In the 1990s, her brother was beaten in front of her during a cordon-and-search operation, leaving him partially disabled. She carried the trauma in silence, never speaking of it, but her body began to register the unease she could not name. Chronic insomnia and anxiety followed, her chest tightening and her hands shaking. Doctors treated her heart, her stomach, her sleep, but no one asked about the fear that never left her mind.
It was her now-grown children who recognised the toll and understood that her restlessness was the body’s record of years of fear and stress. Healing has been slow, but layers of trauma have gradually come into view.
Veteran psychologist Dr Mushtaq Margoob reflects that for women in Kashmir, acknowledging trauma, finding support, and balancing faith with professional care can help unburden years of silent suffering. “When younger generations step in with awareness and support, it can make a real difference. Faith and spirituality can provide resilience, but only when practised thoughtfully and alongside professional care.”
(Names have been withheld at the lawyers’ request, for fear public identification could adversely affect ongoing UAPA cases.)