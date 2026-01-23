Voices From Prison: My Story Is A Reminder Of The Steep Price Of Portraying Truth, Says Prabhat Singh

Kalluri had said, “I will see you”, implying it as a threat. I was issued repeated threats thereafter. Some false and minor charges (such as forgery and fraud) had already been slapped on me, on which no action had been taken for years. I had been demanding a law for the security of journalists and was active on the WhatsApp group called ‘Bastar News’. During Kalluri’s tenure as I.G., I was accused of tapping journalists’ phones and of sending informants in core Naxal areas in the guise of journalists by giving them journalists’ IDs. It was alleged that I had thus endangered the journalists’ lives from both sides, that is, that of the police as well as the Naxals.