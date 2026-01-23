Voices From Prison: My Story Is A Reminder Of The Steep Price Of Portraying Truth, Says Prabhat Singh

My arrest led to a nationwide and even international controversy on the security of the journalists operating in the Bastar region. Till date, many journalists in the region have either gone silent or are operating in the shadows of fear.

P
Prabhat Singh
Updated on:
Updated on:
My Story Is A Reminder Of The Steep Price Of Portraying Truth
Symbol Of The Struggles For Journalistic Integrity, Says Prabhat Singh Photo: | Saahil
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The author says his critical reporting in Bastar put him on the police radar, leading to threats and false cases.

  • He describes being illegally arrested, jailed for months, and later pushed out of journalism.

  • He argues his story reflects how journalists are silenced for speaking the truth.

I’m among the few journalists who have consistently worked in Dantewada (in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh). Around 2015-2016, I used to work for the Patrika newspaper and ETV Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. My reporting from the tribal areas of Chhattisgarh has been known for highlighting sensitive issues such as Naxalism, police action, human rights violations and corruption.

The most famous of my reports, ‘Jhoothe Hain Police Ke Bayaan: Modenar’ (The Police’s Statements are Lies: Modenar) was published in April 2015, for which I had asked some challenging questions to the then serving I.G., S.R.P. Kalluri, in a press conference. While other journalists would keep silent or simply receive the handouts given by the police, I raised serious questions regarding transparency within police operations. For this reason, I came on the police’s radar.

null - | Saahil
Voices From Prison: Bail Is Little Solace As I Lost My Life Anyway, Says Anand Teltumbde

BY Anand Teltumbde

Kalluri had said, “I will see you”, implying it as a threat. I was issued repeated threats thereafter. Some false and minor charges (such as forgery and fraud) had already been slapped on me, on which no action had been taken for years. I had been demanding a law for the security of journalists and was active on the WhatsApp group called ‘Bastar News’. During Kalluri’s tenure as I.G., I was accused of tapping journalists’ phones and of sending informants in core Naxal areas in the guise of journalists by giving them journalists’ IDs. It was alleged that I had thus endangered the journalists’ lives from both sides, that is, that of the police as well as the Naxals.

Related Content
Related Content

On the evening of March 21, 2016, I was picked up by policemen in plainclothes while parking my car outside my office, without any reason being stated or warrant being issued. Without procedure, what they did was practically ‘abduction’. Several other journalists and human rights organisations called this arrest illegal too. It was alleged that I had sent an ‘indecent’ message on WhatsApp, where I had said that certain journalists were ‘seated in Mama’s (maternal uncle’s) lap’, by which I allegedly implied that those journalists sided with the police and opposed the proposed law for the journalists’ security.

Along with the sections 67 and 67 A of the IT Act (circulating indecent content in electronic format), and section 292 of the IPC, the police added another three-four pending cases to the list of charges against me. I was kept all night long in the Parpa police station in another district, Jagdalpur, 80 kilometres away from Dantewada. My bail plea was rejected during the court hearing. I remained imprisoned in Jagdalpur for approximately the next three months (96 days). I was lodged with prisoners such as Naxals and rapists and meted out inhuman treatment.

Around June-July 2016, after a difficult legal battle, and a lot of pressure from international human rights organisations (such as Amnesty International, Front Line Defenders and the Commi­ttee to Protect Journalists), I was finally granted bail. My case in the High Court at Bilaspur was represented by well-known advocates Kishor Narayan and Rajni Soren, and in the District and Sessions Court, Dantewada, by advocate Kshitij Dubey.

After I was released from prison, I was dismissed from my positions at both Patrika and ETV Chhattisgarh and was left unemployed. I had to repeatedly face court cases. My family’s financial state deteriorated.

null - | Saahil
Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

BY Umar Khalid

Due to the repressive journalistic atmosphere in Bastar, many journalists were compelled to remain silent, flee the region or go to jail. Some local journalists and associates of the police targeted me, calling me ‘anti-national’. My arrest led to a nationwide and even international controversy on the security of the journalists operating in the Bastar region. Till date, many journalists in the region have either gone silent or are operating in the shadows of fear.

It is the work that a few of us have been doing that has acted as a ray of light in the surrounding darkness. My story bears witness to the fact that the cost of speaking out the truth is at times imprisonment, defamation or even death; nonetheless, the courageous are not silenced by these challenges. Though I tried to continue reporting in the similar fearless and candid way, I was eventually marginalised.

My story became a symbol of the struggles for journalistic integrity in the Bastar region, and the freedom of expression in tribal areas. Demoralised by the contemporary downturn in journalistic ethics, I decided to leave journalism for good and to start my own business. Currently, I run a computer shop in Dantewada to support my family.

My story has become a reminder of the steep price of portraying the truth in a sensitive region like Bastar. Trapped between the Naxals on one side and the might of the state and the police on the other, the local journalists continue to struggle. Many other journalists like me have also paid dearly for portraying the truth in Bastar before the rest of the world.

What happened to me in Bastar is a salient, yet painful incident within the history of Indian journalism. I want these incidents to be remembered as a tale of courage, repression, the bitter experience of incarceration and unrelenting hope. This battle is not just mine as an individual, but of the very right to freely speak out the truth in Bastar. It shows how sincere journalists in these sensitive regions are suppressed through such attempts as threats, false cases and imprisonment. In this very battle, I lost my dear friend Mukesh Chandrakar, with whom I shared a brotherly bond. Chandrakar was murdered by a local contractor and his brothers, associated with road construction. Later, his corpse was recovered from a septic tank within the contractor’s enclosure.

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Team : Rupesh Kumar Singh is a journalist, currently an undertrial prisoner in Adarsh Central Jail, Beur, Patna.
Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh
Outlook Team : Different Strokes: Why has Umar Khalid become the poster-boy of the liberal world while Sharjeel Imam stands alienated from it?
Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative
| Saahil : My Story Is A Reminder Of The Steep Price Of Portraying Truth
Voices From Prison: When Opinion Becomes A Threat, Says Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha
Outlook Team : First, bail must be granted by the court. Then the paperwork has to reach the jail. After that begins endless bureaucracy.
Voices From Prison: The Person Who Enters Jail Never Comes Out, Says Bhangar Activist Shankar

Prabhat Singh is a journalist who has reported on police brutality in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. He was picked up on March 21, 2016, and was granted bail three months later.

This article is part of the Magazine issue titled Thou Shalt Not Dissent dated February 1, 2026, on political prisoners facing long trials and the curbing of their rights under anti-terrorism laws for voicing their dissent.

(Views expressed are personal)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE, Round 6 Day 2: Vidarbha, Bihar, Bengal, TN and Jharkhand Look To Dominate Proceedings

  2. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

  3. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Stand Firm On Not Travelling To India Amid ICC's Ouster Ultimatum

  4. Pakistan Cricketers Caught In Ponzi Trap: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen To Face Huge Losses – Report

  5. WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Draft Jintimani Kalita To Replace Injured Titas Sadhu For Remainder Season

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 LIVE Scores, Day 6: Medvedev Struggles Against Marozsan; Gauff, Alcaraz In Action Soon

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova LIVE Score, AO 2026: Match Heads To Second Set Tie-Break At Rod Laver Arena

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet LIVE Score 3rd Round, Australian Open 2026: World No.1 Set For Blockbuster Clash

  4. Australian Open Day 5 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller - As It Happened

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Italian Dispatches Home Hope In Second Round

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  2. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  3. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  4. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  5. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

Trending Stories

National News

  1. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

  2. EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

  3. BJP Defends Karnataka Governor Over Assembly Address, Claims Congress Misusing House

  4. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  5. Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Trump Signals Ukraine Settlement ‘Very Soon’ As Talks With Zelensky Begin

  2. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  3. Three Killed In A Shooting In Australia, One Injured

  4. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  5. Taylor Swift's Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Marks Historic Milestone In 2026

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round 6 Day 1: Run-Out Ruins Easwaran’s Fine Innings At 81; Gill Goes For Duck

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller - As It Happened

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Wawrinka Outlasts Gea in 5-Set Epic - As It Happened

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code