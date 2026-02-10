Prime Minister Cites Cultural Revival And Decline Of Maoist Influence

Bastar Now Known for Its Development, Growing Self-Confidence of Its People: PM Modi

Maoist Influence
PM Modi Photo: PTI
Summary
  • PM Modi says Bastar has shed its earlier image of Maoist violence and backwardness

  • Highlights cultural initiatives such as the Bastar Pandum celebrations

  • Says region’s transformation reflects rising self-confidence among local people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 10, 2026) said that Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, once known primarily for Maoist violence, is now being recognised for its development and the growing self-confidence of its people.

Recalling the past perception of the region, the Prime Minister said that earlier, the mention of Bastar would immediately bring to mind images of Maoism, violence, and backwardness. He noted that this image has been steadily changing due to sustained efforts aimed at development and social transformation.

Mr. Modi also lauded the special celebration of ‘Bastar Pandum’, which was organised between February 7 and February 9, 2026, saying it showcased the region’s rich tribal culture, traditions, and artistic heritage. Such initiatives, he said, have helped bring national attention to Bastar’s cultural identity while strengthening the pride and confidence of local communities.

The Prime Minister underlined that the changing narrative of Bastar reflects the aspirations of its people, who are now looking towards progress, peace, and participation in the country’s development journey.

