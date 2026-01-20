A Legacy Of Detention: Weaponisation Of PDA, TADA, NSA And UAPA Laws Since Independence

Since Independence, a number of laws have been enacted that allow preventive detention which have been widely used by all regimes against their political opponents

S
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shilpa Gupta, Untitled (Jailed Poet Drawings) (2018)
Shilpa Gupta, Untitled (Jailed Poet Drawings) (2018). Commissioned by YARAT Contemporary Art Space. Image courtesy of the artist and Art Jameel. Photography by Pat Verbruggen. Photo: | Courtesy - Ishara art foundation
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Communist leader A. K. Gopalan became one of the first people on whom the Preventive Detention Act, 1950 was used

  • The PDA was repealed in 1969, but the DIR, UAPA and MISA soon followed.

  • Almost all political parties that have been in power in states have used these laws, especially the UAPA

Preventive detention, a colonial era practice to crush political protests, smoothly found its way into post-colonial India, among many other legal frameworks limiting personal liberty. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, one of its victims, may well blame Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar for his confinement.

In September 2025, Wangchuk, the Ladakh-based activist, was detained under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, after protests broke out in Ladakh against several policies of the Union government. His confinement continues as we enter the third week of January 2026.

The NSA allows putting someone under preventive detention. It draws its Constitutional validity from Article 22 of the Indian Constitution. Three quarter of a century ago, on September 15, 1949, Constituent Assembly member Mahavir Tyagi had warned Ambedkar, who was chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, that the Article which the drafting committee was introducing would “enable the future Governments to detain people and deprive them of their liberty rather than guarantee it”.

September 15, 1949, was a day of heated arguments in the Constituent Assembly. Tyagi, a Congress leader, expressed his “fond wish” that Ambedkar and other members of the Drafting Committee “had had the experience of detention in jails”. Ambedkar responded by saying, “I shall try hereafter to acquire that experience.” To this, Tyagi assured Ambedkar that although the British Government never detained him, “the Constitution he is making with his own hands will give him that privilege in his lifetime.”

Related Content
Related Content

Questioning the relevance of a preventive detention clause in the Constitution, which is meant to guarantee fundamental rights to the citizens, Tyagi argued that he feared the introduction of such a clause would “change the chapter of fundamental rights into a penal code worse than the Defence of India (DoI) Rules of the British government”.

null - Naveen Kishore
Voices From Prison: For GN Saibaba, Who Is No More, And Others Who Are Here

BY Chinki Sinha

Just a few days before this, Article 15 (now Article 21) had gone through a modification that triggered widespread criticism. The Article originally read: “No person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty without due process of law.” However, the phrase “due process of law” was replaced with “procedure established by law”—which was construed as giving too much power to the party in government, as they could regularise every detention simply by bringing in laws the way they deemed fit.

This new article, 15A (which subsequently became Article 22) was formally brought in as “compensation” for the changes. It ended up making Constitutional provisions for preventive detention, as it debarred those “arrested or detained under any law providing for preventive detention” from enjoying some of the guaranteed rights. Besides, it rather loosely worded the duties of the authorities and the rights of the detainees.

null - null
Voices From Prison: Alienating A Poet From A Language He Deeply Loves Is Painful, Writes Varavara Rao's Daughter

BY P. Pavana

Tyagi alleged that the Article (15A-turned-22) will likely be used freely by future governments against its political opponents. “As soon as another political party comes to power, he (Ambedkar) along with his colleagues will become the victims of the provisions now being made by him,” he cautioned.

Despite such opposition, the Article became a reality in India’s Constitution. The Preventive Detention Act, 1950, (PDA), was enacted soon after. It enabled indefinite detention without disclosing grounds or evidence. Communist leader A. K. Gopalan became one of those it was first used upon. He challenged the PDA.

However, the top court ruled what was already anticipated—Article 21 provides for “procedure established by law” and the PDA is a law enacted by Parliament and it has its own procedures. Besides, Article 22 sets up guidelines for preventive detention, effectively validating the foundation of having preventive detention laws.

Since then, scores of activists, opposition leaders, dissenters and separatists have faced forced confinement within jail cells for challenging—or even questioning—power. There also existed the colonial-legacy-carrying Public Safety Act in different states, for example, Madras and West Bengal.

null - IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Jail Or Bail: The Apex Court’s Consistency Question On UAPA Cases

BY Ummar Jamal

During the 1960s, socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia was arrested multiple times under laws based on preventive detention and public order for his anti-Congress activism. In southern India, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders were arrested during anti-Hindi agitations of 1965.

The PDA was repealed in 1969, but the government already had another law for detention—Defence of India Rules (DIR), 1962, which enabled indefinite detention without trial. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or the UAPA, also came into being in 1967. By 1971, India had a more stringent law, the infamous Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), 1971, which allowed preventive detention without warrants and up to two years without trial.

Activists, opposition leaders AND dissenters have faced confinement within jail cells for challenging—or even questioning—power.

Meanwhile, amidst government high-handedness in contouring the Naxalite armed rebellion, India saw the birth of a series of human rights organisations—Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) in Kolkata in June 1972, the Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberties Committee (APCLC) in 1974, Organisation for Protection of Democratic Rights (OPDR) in 1975, the Committee for Protection of Democratic Rights (CPDR) in Maharashtra in 1977, and the Association for Democratic Rights in Punjab (AFDR) in 1978. In 1976, Jayaprakash Narayan launched the People’s Union for Civil Liberties and Democratic Rights (PUCLDR), which split in 1980 to become PUCL and PUDR.

The thousands of political opponents and Naxalite activists arrested during Emergency (1975-77) were mostly released after the 1977 election that decimated the Congress. Even though there was no category defined as political prisoners, the newly-elected Left Front government in West Bengal issued a policy guideline the same year, declaring a general amnesty to all political prisoners. Eventually, they were released.

Despite such an atmosphere, new laws kept coming. The NSA came in 1980. It permitted up to 12 months detention without trial for security threats. Five years later, the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), 1985, was enacted. It allowed confessions to police to be considered as evidence and made obtaining bail really difficult.

After TADA lapsed in 1995 following widespread criticism for its abuse, another law was enacted—the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA), 2002, which too, faced the charge of rampant abuse. After the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government came to power removing Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, POTA was repealed in 2004. However, the UAPA of 1967 was simultaneously amended and strengthened to make up for the loss of POTA.

The UAPA Amendment Act, 2004, significantly expanded its scope by formally introducing the definition of “terrorist act” and related offences. The UAPA was further strengthened with the subsequent amendments—the 2008 and 2012 amendments brought in by the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government and the 2019 amendment implemented by the BJP’s Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

A common trend during the past 3-4 decades is that opponents in electoral politics are usually jailed in connection with cases involving corruption or money laundering, whereas political activists associated with essentially non-electoral mass movements face charges under special laws, including anti-terror and sedition laws.

In 1996, after the then DMK chief M. Karunanidhi came to power, his government had jailed former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on corruption charges. In 2001, after Jayalalithaa returned to power, she took revenge by getting the police to drag the 77-year-old Karunanidhi out of home in a midnight raid in connection with a corruption case.

In a 1988 essay, human rights activist K. Balagopal had drawn the distinction quite carefully—one group of political activists opposes merely the ruling family or the ruling party, while the other group opposes the State. It is for the latter that laws concerning terror and sedition and allowing prolonged incarceration without trial are chiefly used. From Assam’s anti-dam activist Akhil Gogoi and Jharkhand’s priest-cum-human rights defender Stan Swamy to Delhi’s anti-communalism activist Umar Khalid, the list is long.

Balagopal pointed out that the second category of people—who were effectively being treated as political prisoners without any formal recognition—suffer from a prison regime “much more undemocratic than the non-political undertrials suffer”.

Almost Home: Sudha Bharadwaj was among the activists, lawyers and academics arrested on August 28, 2018, under UAPA in the contentious Bhima Koregaon case. She was granted bail on December 8, 2021 - null
Voices From Prison: Life After Jail Is Tough, But Surveillance, Harassment Continue, Says Sudha Bharadwaj

BY Sudha Bharadwaj

“They can be, and are, being treated as a different category of prisoners to whom even the minimum rights available to ordinary undertrials are not available,” he wrote.

Almost all political parties that have been in power in states have used these laws, especially the UAPA, including the Left government in West Bengal and Kerala, and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.

In the Indian history of the post-colonial period, there was only one example of a government formally recognising a category of jail inmates as “political prisoners”, who were entitled to some benefits like the supply of newspapers and reading and writing materials. It was the West Bengal Correctional Services Act of 1992 passed by the Jyoti Basu-led Left-front government.

Its Section 24 said, “Any person arrested or convicted on a charge of having committed or attempting to commit aiding or abetting the commissions of any political offence, whether or not the act constituting such offence comes within the preview of any offence punishable under the Indian Penal Code or any other law for the time being in force, or any person believed to have been prosecuted out of political animosity or grudge, shall be classified as political prisoner.”

Cover of Outlook Feb 1 issue 'Thou Shalt Not Dissent' - null
Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

BY Outlook News Desk

The Act further explained, “For the purposes of this clause, (a) any offence committed or alleged to have been committed in furtherance of any political or democratic movement or any offence arising out of an act done by an individual with an exclusive political objective free from personal greed or motive shall be a political offence.”

However, after coming to power in 2011 with the promise of releasing political prisoners jailed during the Left rule, the Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee did a volte face. In October 2012, after the Calcutta High Court granted political prisoner status to seven persons jailed on charges of being associated with the banned CPI(Maoist), the Congress-led UPA government’s P. Chidambaram-led home ministry advised the state to amend the Correctional Services Act, 1992, to block members of “terrorist organisations” from getting the status of a political prisoner.

The Mamata Banerjee government heeded and the relevant sections were amended on August 27, 2013, to exclude members of banned outfits. In most cases, people arrested for association with banned outfits were the ones who fought for or demanded political prisoner status. Their exclusion ended India’s brief tryst with formal acknowledgement of ‘political prisoners’.

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Naveen Kishore
Voices From Prison: For GN Saibaba, Who Is No More, And Others Who Are Here
Voices From Prison: Alienating A Poet From A Language He Deeply Loves Is Painful, Writes Varavara Rao's Daughter
Voices From Prison: Alienating A Poet From A Language He Deeply Loves Is Painful, Writes Varavara Rao's Daughter
Such a Long Journey: Human rights activist and journalist Gautam Navlakha, one of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, was jailed in April 2020 and later placed under house arrest in Maharashtra. After a long legal battle, he was granted bail in May 2024, and allowed to shift from Mumbai to his Delhi home until the trial concludes.
In The Isolation of the Anda Ward, We Dared To Sing, Writes Gautam Navlakha, Bhima Koregaon Accused
IMAGO / had fotos : Rapid Action Force commando keeps vigil as experts from Forensic Science department examine debris after the 29th September 2008 bomb blast in Malegaon
Scars Of 17 Years Will Remain: Aparna Purohit On Lt Col Purohit's Imprisonment In 2008 Malegaon Case

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya is a journalist, author and researcher

This article is part of the Magazine issue titled Thou Shalt Not Dissent dated February 1, 2026, on political prisoners facing long trials and the curbing of their rights under anti-terrorism laws for voicing their dissent.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

  2. MI vs DC Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Eye Play-Offs Berth

  3. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Rain Stops, Inspection To Happen Soon| NZ 51/1 (10)

  4. WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Adds Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement For Injured Gunalan Kamalini

  5. Kristian Clarke Receives Call-Up For T20Is Against India In Place Of Injured Michael Bracewell

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic Highlights, Australian Open: Japanese Survives Early Scare, Wins Opener In Three Sets

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Sinner Advances As Gaston Retires Hurt; Fritz Wins

  3. Madison Keys Vs Oleksandra Oliynykova, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Enters Second Round - Data Debrief

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston, Australian Open: Italian Star Cruises Into Second Round After Opponent Retires Hurt

  5. Gael Monfils Loses To Home Favourite Dane Sweeny, Bids Emotional Goodbye

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  2. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  3. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  4. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  5. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  3. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

  4. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  5. Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Sinner Advances As Gaston Retires Hurt; Fritz Wins