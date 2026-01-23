Incarceration As Politics: A Timeline of Political Prisoners In Independent India

From the Anti-Hindi Agitations to UAPA arrests, India’s history shows how dissent is criminalised across decades and governments.

Saher Hiba Khan
Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Alipore jail museum
Alipore jail museum Photo: - Sandipan chatterjee
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India’s post-independence history shows repeated criminalisation of political dissent across movements and ideologies.

  • Laws like MISA, TADA, NSA, and UAPA have enabled prolonged incarceration, often targeting activists, academics, and minorities.

  • Cases from Annadurai to Stan Swamy illustrate a continuity in using incarceration as a tool of political control.

Summary
Summary of this article

Across countries and political systems, incarceration has always been used as a tool to control the masses. It has been justified through shifting legal terms such as national security, public order, and counter-terrorism. 

While the laws change, the logic remains the same. It has time and again proved that dissent against any government will be treated as a threat. ​

India’s post-Independence history reflects this pattern. Movements such as the Anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu in the 1960s, the emergence of the Naxalite movement in the early 1970s, mass arrests during the Emergency, the 1990s where the governments were made and broke like dominoes and the intensified targeting of minorities, students, activists, and political opponents after 2014 mark different moments of the same trajectory. Each phase has expanded the classification of the “political prisoner”, not reduced it. 

This timeline examines political prisoners charged under national security laws, including the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) which was in force from 1971 to 1978, and later replaced by the National Security Act (NSA), and the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), operative between 1985 and 1995, which laid the groundwork for the present-day Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). 

These statutes have enabled prolonged detention, making the judicial process vague and giving way to the normalisation and criminalisation of political opposition. 

In the 1960s, political imprisonment was shaped by mass movements contesting the idea of cultural and linguistic uniformity. In Tamil Nadu, C.N. Annadurai, the founder of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), had emerged as a central figure in the anti-Hindi movement, which framed linguistic autonomy as a democratic right. 

Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and C.N. Annadurai
Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and C.N. Annadurai
info_icon

At that time, under the Congress government, Annadurai was arrested multiple times. In November 1963, he was jailed along with around 500 DMK members for burning a portion of the Indian Constitution at an anti-Hindi conference, an act meant to symbolise resistance to linguistic centralisation. 

He served six months in prison. Again, in January 1965, ahead of mass protests, Annadurai and around 3,000 DMK members were taken into preventive custody. These arrests demonstrated how the state treated mass political mobilisation itself as a law-and-order threat.

Behind this mobilisation stood Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and the Self-Respect Movement, which had long challenged Brahminism, caste hierarchy, and Hindi imposition. Periyar himself had been imprisoned in earlier phases of anti-Hindi agitations, establishing an early pattern in which ideological dissent was criminalised even in the absence of violence.

By the late 1960s, political imprisonment shifted sharply with the emergence of the Naxalite movement. The Indian state responded with arrests framed as action against “extremism” and “conspiracy.” Kanu Sanyal, one of the founders of the movement, was arrested in 1970 and remained imprisoned until 1977, spanning the years before and during the Emergency. His incarceration occurred under Congress governments at the Centre and in West Bengal. Even after his release, Sanyal was repeatedly jailed for political activism, including arrests as late as 2006, underscoring how radical left leaders were subjected to continuous surveillance and criminalisation.

Related Content
Related Content

Other radical left thinkers, including Azizul Haque, spent long years in prison through the 1970s and 1980s, Haque himself spending nearly 18 years incarcerated, often as an undertrial, for their association with the Naxalite–Marxist–Leninist movement that grew out of the 1967 Naxalbari uprising. Many reported torture and prolonged isolation. 

Their imprisonment reflected a wider strategy of attrition: exhausting movements not only through encounters and bans, but through slow, grinding incarceration. 

This repression reached its most explicit form during the Emergency (1975–77). Declared by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Emergency suspended civil liberties and normalised preventive detention on an unprecedented scale. The JP (Jayaprakash Narayan) movement, which had mobilised students, workers, and opposition parties against authoritarianism, corruption, and price rise, became the central target. Narayan, despite severe illness, was imprisoned. Tens of thousands of opposition leaders and activists were detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and the Defence of India Rules (DIR).

Leaders who would later dominate post-Emergency politics — Morarji DesaiAtal Bihari Vajpayee, L.K. Advani, George Fernandes, and many socialists — were also jailed without trial. Fernandes was charged in the Baroda Dynamite Case, accused of conspiring to overthrow the state. The Emergency remains the clearest moment when political imprisonment was openly acknowledged as policy rather than denied as necessity.

After the Emergency, the Janata Party government came to power in 1977, formed largely by former political prisoners. Yet while MISA was repealed, the practice of incarcerating dissenters did not disappear. It mutated.

In the 1980s and early 1990s, the state increasingly relied on exceptional laws to suppress regional movements. In Assam, a Paresh Kalita aged only 12 was charged under TADA in 1991 for “inciting trouble against the State,” a charge that illustrated how the law’s broad definitions enabled arrests untethered from acts of violence. 

Shabir Shah
Shabir Shah
info_icon

In Kashmir, political imprisonment became systemic. Shabir Shah, a separatist leader and human rights activist, was arrested repeatedly throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, often under charges of sedition or alleged links to militancy. He spent a substantial part of his life in jail, frequently without conviction, reflecting how incarceration itself became a method of governing dissent in the region.

In the Northeast, dissent was contained through a different legal architecture. Irom Sharmila Chanu began her hunger strike in November 2000, demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) after civilians were killed by security forces. Instead of engaging politically, the state arrested her repeatedly on charges of “attempted suicide.” She spent years in judicial custody in a hospital, force-fed through a nasal tube. Her incarceration, prolonged and medicalised, became a symbol of how protest itself could be criminalised.

Dr. Binayak Sen
Dr. Binayak Sen Photo:
info_icon

The 2000s marked a decisive turn toward counter-insurgency framed as counter-terrorism. This led to Operation Green Hunt, launched around 2009–10 under the UPA government as a massive security offensive against Maoist insurgency across central India. While presented as a military operation, its political consequences were profound. Activists, lawyers, doctors, journalists, and researchers working in tribal areas were increasingly arrested as “Maoist sympathisers.”

Dr. Binayak Sen, a public health specialist and national Vice-President of PUCL, was arrested in May 2007 in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, under Congress rule. Charged with sedition and alleged links to jailed Maoist leader Narayan Sanyal, he was booked under UAPA and the Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act. His work documenting human rights abuses during anti-Naxalite operations placed him squarely in the crosshairs of a state intolerant of scrutiny during Op. Green Hunt.

Arun Ferreira
Arun Ferreira Photo: Apoorva salkade
info_icon

Around the same period, Arun Ferreira, a Mumbai-based activist working with marginalised communities, was arrested in 2007 on allegations of handling propaganda for the CPI (Maoist). He spent nearly seven years as an undertrial before being acquitted in 2014, a case that exposed how the process itself became punishment.

Others, such as Gour Chakraborty, a veteran left-wing activist and former spokesperson for the banned CPI (Maoist), were accused of “waging war against the state” under the UAPA. Arrested in June 2009 by Kolkata police, Chakraborty faced charges of membership in a terrorist organisation and abetting anti-state activities. He spent around seven years in jail as an undertrial, including time in Presidency Jail, while the case remained pending. In July 2016, he was acquitted due to insufficient evidence. His long incarceration, like many others, reflected a pattern of prolonged detention under severe laws before eventual exoneration, with lives left deeply affected. 

Political imprisonment was not confined to the margins. In October 1990, during the Ram Rath Yatra, L.K. Advani was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) by Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav to prevent communal violence. Advani’s detention, brief though it was, remains a reminder that preventive detention has been used even against those who later wielded state power.

The 2010s saw the expansion of UAPA into a primary tool against dissent under the BJP-led NDA government. This period marked a shift from targeting armed movements to criminalising speech, association, and protest.

Following the 2019–20 protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, several student activists and scholars were arrested. Umar Khalid, a former JNU student leader associated with the anti-CAA movement, was arrested in September 2020 under UAPA in connection with the Delhi riots. Despite the absence of direct evidence linking him to violence, he has spent years in prison as an undertrial.

Sharjeel Imam, a doctoral student and public intellectual, was arrested in January 2020 on charges of sedition and later under UAPA, accused of making inflammatory speeches during protests. His incarceration marked a new phase in which political speech itself was framed as conspiracy.

In July 2020, Hany Babu, an associate professor at Delhi University, was arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case under UAPA. A scholar of caste and labour movements, Babu was accused of links to Maoists based largely on electronic evidence. His arrest extended the Bhima Koregaon dragnet beyond activists to academics, reinforcing how intellectual engagement itself was being criminalised.

The most devastating outcome of this phase was the death of Father Stan Swamy, an 84-year-old Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist, arrested in October 2020 under UAPA in the same case. Despite suffering from Parkinson’s disease, he was denied bail and basic medical assistance. He died in judicial custody on July 5, 2021, without ever being convicted.

From Annadurai being jailed for burning the Constitution, to JP’s imprisonment during the Emergency, to the drawn-out suffering of undertrials under the UAPA, political imprisonment in India has long been a reality. It is not a one-off mistake but a repeated practice, shaped by laws, reinforced over time, and underpinned by the belief that persistent dissent must eventually be contained. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: IND Eye Win Against NZ

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round 6 Day 2: Sarfaraz, Sudip Smash Double Ton; Gill Departs Cheaply

  3. Bangladesh U19 Vs USA U19 LIVE Score, World Cup: BAN Openers Eye Steady Start | BAN 14/0 (3)

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 5th Double Ton, Surpasses 5000 Runs In FC Cricket - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 LIVE Scores, Day 6: Medvedev Wins Against Marozsan; Zverev, De Minaur Clinch Victory

  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Cameron Norrie Highlights, Australian Open 2026: German Star Advances After Four-Set Win

  3. Gauff Vs Baptiste Highlights, Australian Open 2026: No. 3 Seed Fights Back A Set Down To Win On Margaret Court Arena

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet 3rd Round, Australian Open 2026 Highlights: World No. 1 Secures Comfortable Victory

  5. Australian Open 2026: Inconsistent Aryna Sabalenka Advances To Fourth Round

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

  2. Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

  3. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

  4. Day In Pics: January 22, 2026

  5. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  2. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

  3. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  4. Zelenskyy Flags European Inaction On Ukraine, Seeks More US Backing After Meeting Trump

  5. Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza Splits The World Wide Open

Latest Stories

  1. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley

  2. Voices From Prison: My Story Is A Reminder Of The Steep Price Of Portraying Truth, Says Prabhat Singh

  3. Voices From Prison: The Person Who Enters Jail Never Comes Out, Says Bhangar Activist Shankar

  4. Voices From Prison: When Opinion Becomes A Threat, Says Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha

  5. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  6. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  7. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova Highlights, AO 2026: Belarusian Beats Austrian Opponent Via Tie-Break

  8. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: Feminism, the Banu Mushtaq Way