Kobad Ghandy’s ‘Fractured Freedom’

This prison memoir, published after Ghandy was released on bail after ten years in prison, looks back at his and his partner’s lives and the search for justice.

K
Kobad Ghandy
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kobad Ghandys prison memoir explores what justice means.
Is there no freedom and justice for the political prisoners? Photo: Illustration: Saahil
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kobad Ghandy was incarcerated for a decade under UAPA.

  • His Prison memoir 'Fractured Freedom' encompasses the journey of an under trial political prisoner and his partner Anuradha Shanbhag's political activism.

  • This lucid memoir explores what Justice and freedom mean for political activists.

Grassroots  

In 1982 we finally decided to shift to Nagpur which was then the heart of the Dalit movement. The entire Vidarbha region was also where extensive mining, particularly coal, was taking place.

Jyoti continues:  

It was time for Anu to grow into a successful academic, the type who writes books and attends international seminars. Instead, in 1982, she left the life she loved to work in Nagpur. The wretched conditions of contract workers in the new industrial areas near Nagpur and of Adivasis in the forests of Chandrapur had to be challenged. Committed cadres were needed. In her subsequent trips to Mumbai, Anu never complained about the drastic change in her life: cycling to work under the relentless Nagpur sun; living in the city’s Dalit area, the mention of which drew shudders from Nagpur’s elite; then moving to backward Chandrapur. in Marxist study circles, “declassing oneself” is quite a buzzword. From Mumbai’s Leftists, only Anu and her husband Kobad, both lovers of the good life, actually did so. 

Alipore jail museum - Sandipan chatterjee
Incarceration As Politics: A Timeline Of Political Prisoners In Independent India

BY Saher Hiba Khan

In truth, we never considered it a sacrifice, just a part of life as a true revolutionary. It is true the places we took on rent were simple and so was the food. 

We knew no one in Nagpur when we moved there. Anu got a job as a postgraduate lecturer in Nagpur university and I got a temporary writing job in the Sunday edition of Hitvada, a reputed english daily, which had supported the freedom struggle in the pre-independence days. With the help of a socialist, Nagesh Chaudhary, we were able to find a reasonably priced accommodation to rent in Laxmi Nagar. The place had a leaky roof and whenever it would rain, we would spend the night removing buckets of water.  

Related Content
Related Content

As the main field of activities was amongst the Dalits, within a few years we shifted to Maharashtra’s biggest Dalit basti, Indora. 

A Long Wait: Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020, for the alleged conspiracy that led to the 2020 Delhi riots. The Supreme Court rejected his bail plea on January 5, 2026 - Photo: Naman Saraiya
Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

BY Umar Khalid

In a 2009 article for Open magazine, Rahul Pandita wrote about those times, saying:  

[they] rented two small rooms at the house of a postal department employee, Khushaal Chinchikhede. “there was absolutely nothing in their house except two trunks full of books and a mud pitcher,” he says. Anuradha also worked as part-time lecturer in Nagpur university. Later, Kobad would also come to live there. Both would be out till midnight. Anuradha used a rundown cycle to commute, and it was later at the insistence of other activists that Kobad bought a TVS Champ moped... Indora was notorious for its rowdies. “No taxi or autorickshaw driver would dare venture inside Indora,” says Anil Borkar, who grew up in Indora. But Anuradha was unfazed. “she would pass though the basti at midnight, all alone on a cycle,” remembers Borkar.  

Indora was such a dreaded place that middle-class people were scared to go to that area after dark due to the impression that it was a nest of crime and were shocked to find we were living there. such impressions are easily created in impoverished Dalit and Muslim localities because of inbuilt biases and a certain amount of petty theft due to extreme poverty that gets magnified. 

Rupesh Kumar Singh is a journalist, currently an undertrial prisoner in Adarsh Central Jail, Beur, Patna. - Outlook Team
Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

BY Rupesh Kumar Singh

A typical day in Nagpur would start with Anu cycling/ busing to university, over 15 kilometre away, leaving early in the morning after having breakfast. i would do some of the cleaning up of the rooms and then meet the Dalit members of the community in our basti.  

Working amongst Dalits we hoped to arouse them not to accept their existing status that their religion sanctified. We encouraged them to stand up for their rights and study both Ambedkar and Marx. Ambedkar would give deeper insight into the caste issue, while Marxism would keep them away from identity politics and help them unite with other oppressed, even from other castes. The two ideologies would show them the path as to whom to target and whom to ally with – i.e. target Brahminism (the ideology) and those who propounded it and not all upper castes; on the contrary one needed to educate those from the other castes (like the OBCs and even upper castes) to drop their casteist feelings. We would encourage inter-caste love marriages to help facilitate this unity. the point was not to consolidate caste, even scheduled Caste sentiments, but destroy the caste system from its roots. One had to counter identity politics amongst Dalits which the Dalit political leaders promoted for their vote-banks. 

null - Naveen Kishore
Voices From Prison: For GN Saibaba, Who Is No More, And Others Who Are Here

BY Chinki Sinha

Many of the youth of Indora were attracted to our views and joined our organisations of student/youth, especially the cultural organisation, Aavhan. Jyoti, the daughter of Khushal Chinchkhede (the postal employee whose first floor we rented), and her friend who stayed across the road, Jyotsna, were active in our organisation. 

(Excerpted from Kobad Ghandy’s ‘Fractured Freedom: A Prison Memoir’ with permission from the Roli Books) 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

    Advertisement

    PHOTOS

    Advertisement

    ×

    Today Sports News

    Cricket News

    1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score Round 6 Day 3: KER, GUJ And J&K Eye Fightback; DEL, MUM Seek Victories

    2. Bangladesh At T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Vs BCB Row Explained With Past Precedents

    3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

    4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 5th Double Ton, Surpasses 5000 Runs In FC Cricket - Check Details

    5. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

    Football News

    1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

    2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

    3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

    4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

    5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

    Tennis News

    1. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

    2. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Chases 400th Slam Win; Mercury Rising In Melbourne Affects Games

    3. Wawrinka Vs Fritz LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Swiss Veteran Hopes To Continue Dream Run In Melbourne

    4. Croatian Tennis Player Jana Fett Hit With Ban After Positive Doping Test

    5. Jannik Sinner Vs Eliot Spizzirri Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

    Badminton

    1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

    2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

    3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

    4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

    5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

    Trending Stories

    National News

    1. Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

    2. Uttarakhand Snowfall Alert: IMD Warns of Heavy Falls, Hailstorms in Higher Districts

    3. Shimla Snowfall Today: Fresh Winter Blanket Grips Hill Station Amid IMD Alerts

    4. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

    5. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

    Entertainment News

    1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

    2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

    3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

    4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

    5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

    US News

    1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

    2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

    3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

    4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

    5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

    World News

    1. French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes To Push Through 2026 Budget

    2. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

    3. Vietnam’s To Lam Wins Second Term As Communist Party Chief

    4. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

    5. Zelenskyy Flags European Inaction On Ukraine, Seeks More US Backing After Meeting Trump

    Latest Stories

    1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

    2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

    3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score Round 6 Day 3: KER, GUJ And J&K Eye Fightback; DEL, MUM Seek Victories

    4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

    5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

    6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

    7. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Chases 400th Slam Win; Mercury Rising In Melbourne Affects Games

    8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley