Mahesh Raut | A Broken Prison System Is In Dire Need Of Critical Care

When it comes to timely medical care, I've had some luck. I owe it to the untimely death of Fr. Stan. The outrage it created had a cascading effect. Because of our case, I received attention. For me, it was an arduous struggle to hold on to hope that I would be able to make it this time. The diagnosis of the autoimmune diseases was delayed. It was actually an accidental diagnosis. The possibility of my having contracted these diseases earlier cannot be ruled out because there was no room for a proper diagnosis inside the prison facility. I was only able to get tested because of severe pain, and even that was done after I repeatedly requested and put pressure. Even after the diagnosis, I had to go through the legal route to get timely medical treatment. I never lost hope in these trying circumstances, thanks to the constant pressure, support of lawyers and well-wishers. I knew that I would survive this moment to fight for another day. I was determined, though this period (the last two years) has been very difficult. That for someone who has been granted bail to still find himself behind bars for more than two years just to vacate the stay in itself can contribute to serious health issues (often stress-based).