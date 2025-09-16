SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

Raut's advocate had argued that the accused suffered from rheumatoid arthritis and required special medical care unavailable in prison or at JJ Hospital, where he has been examined.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds
Supreme Court of India | Photo- File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case accused Mahesh Raut on medical grounds.

  • His advocate had argued that given his condition, the accused required special medical care.

  • The Elgar Parishad conclave was held in December 2017 at Shaniwarwada, Pune.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case accused Mahesh Raut on medical grounds. Raut’s counsel, senior advocate C U Singh, submitted that the accused was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, PTI reported. 

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma stated that “The applicant is seeking interim bail on medical grounds coupled with the fact that he was actually granted bail (by Bombay High Court), we are inclined to grant medical bail for a period of six weeks."

His advocate had argued that given his condition, the accused required special medical care unavailable in prison or at JJ Hospital, where he has been examined. The High court granted Raut’s bail plea but stayed its own order for a week on the request of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Activists protesting against the arrests of activists and alleged state repression, in New Delhi | - PTI
Bhima Koregaon Case: From Caste Violence To Naxal Conspiracy

BY Shweta Desai

Raut is among several other activists arrested in the Bhima-Koregaon case. The Elgar Parishad conclave was held in December 2017 at Shaniwarwada, Pune. Investigators alleged that provocative speeches delivered at the event instigated the violence at Koregaon-Bhima on January 1, 2018.

Related Content
Related Content

Pune Police arrested Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen and Mahesh Raut with alleged Maoist links for inciting riots. Cultural activist Sagar Gorkhe alias Jagtap, was arrested in September 2020 on allegations of raising provocative slogans at the conclave along with other Kabir Kala Manch members, and has remained in jail since then.

Jyoti Jagtap was also arrested in the case in 2020. The bench is also scheduled to hear her bail plea. 

With PTI inputs 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Super 4s Qualification Scenario – Explainer

  2. India Qualify For Asia Cup Super Fours: Suryakumar Yadav's Men Advance After Oman Loss To UAE

  3. Women's Premier League 2026 To Begin Earlier Than Usual - Check Likely Starting Month

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Pacer Ruled Out Of Tournament After Shoulder Trouble

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: A Rivalry In Decline, A Victory Laden With Symbolism - What To Read?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Will Set Aside Entire SIR If Methodology Illegal: SC Warns ECI

  2. Half Victory? What Did The Supreme Court Say About the Waqf Act 2025

  3. Kuki Leaders' Homes Attacked in Manipur Amid Rising Tensions

  4. Arbitrary Exercise Of Power Not Allowed: SC Stays Key Waqf Act Provisions Which Sparked Nationwide Protests

  5. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  2. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  3. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  4. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  5. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

World News

  1. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  2. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  3. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  4. Sushila Karki : The Former Chief Justice Leading Nepal Through Crisis as Interim Prime Minister

  5. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

Latest Stories

  1. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

  2. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

  3. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  6. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  7. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  8. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP