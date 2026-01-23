Seven Years On, Bail Finally For Gorkhe & Gaichor In Bhima Koregaon Case

The Bombay high court on Friday granted bail to Sagar Gorkhe & Ramesh Gaichor in the Bhima Koregaon case. Total 16 accused were arrested in the case, of which only lawyer Surendra Gadling remains in jail now, denied bail.

Bhima Koregaon case, BK-16, Ramesh Gaichor, Sagar Gorakhe
From left - Activists Ramesh Gaichor, Sudhir Dhavale and Sagar Gorakhe - accused in Bhima Koregaon and alleged Maoist connection case. Photo: Sagar Gorkhe|Facebook
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Bombay High court granted bail to Sagar Gorkhe & Ramesh Gaichor in the Bhima Koregaon case on Friday January 23. 

  • Lawyer Surendra Gadling remains the only accused in this case without bail. 

  • The trial of the Bhima Koregaon case is yet to begin after 7 years. 

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted interim bail to Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor in the Bhima Koregaon case, noting the prolonged incarceration of the two accused even as trial in the matter has not commenced after seven years. The activists have been accused of having links with banned Maoist organisations.

A bench of Justices A.S. Gadkari and S. Chandak granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each, directing the two to report to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) once every month. Gorkhe and Gaichor, associated with the cultural collective Kabir Kala Manch, had earlier been denied bail by the NIA special (trial) court.

Such a Long Journey: Human rights activist and journalist Gautam Navlakha, one of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, was jailed in April 2020 and later placed under house arrest in Maharashtra. After a long legal battle, he was granted bail in May 2024, and allowed to shift from Mumbai to his Delhi home until the trial concludes. - | Vikram Sharma 
In The Isolation of the Anda Ward, We Dared To Sing, Writes Gautam Navlakha, Bhima Koregaon Accused

BY Gautam Navlakha

Both men, now in their early forties, were based in Pune and engaged in human rights activism and revolutionary cultural programmes prior to their arrest. Gorkhe is also an accused in a separate UAPA case linked to Kabir Kala Manch, in which the organisation has been described by the prosecution as a frontal outfit propagating Maoist ideology through cultural performances. That case, registered over 12 years ago, remains pending trial.

The Bhima Koregaon case itself has seen no commencement of trial since it was first registered by Pune police in 2018 and later transferred to the NIA. Over the years, the case has drawn judicial scrutiny for prolonged pre-trial arrests under the UAPA, which imposes stringent bail conditions but also requires courts to balance personal liberty against delays in prosecution.

Hany Babu - Dinesh Parab
Me Coming Out Alive Is A Miracle: Hany Babu, Bhima-Koregaon Accused, On Life Behind Bars

BY Hany Babu M.T.

Several activists, lawyers and academics were arrested in the case, including Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Rona Wilson, Prof Shoma Sen, Sudhir Dhawale, advocate Surendra Gadling, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Anand Teltumbde, Prof Hany Babu, Gautam Navlakha, Stan Swamy, Mahesh Raut and Jyoti Jagtap, apart from Gorkhe and Gaichor. With the exception of Gadling, all have now been granted bail by the Bombay High Court or the Supreme Court, often citing prolonged incarceration and the absence of a foreseeable trial.

Jesuit priest and human rights activist Father Stan Swamy died in judicial custody in 2021 at the age of 84 while lodged at Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai. Courts later took note of the failure to provide timely assistive devices such as a sipper and straw despite repeated applications citing his age and deteriorating health.

Activist Jyoti Jagtap was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in November 2025.

null - null
Voices From Prison: What Happened In Bhima Koregaon Could Happen To You

BY Alpa Shah

Surendra Gadling remains the only accused in the Bhima Koregaon case still in custody. He is also facing trial in the Surjagad arson case, relating to the alleged burning of vehicles linked to a mining project in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district. While hearing his bail plea in the Surjagad arson case, the Supreme Court has emphasised the need for an expeditious trial rather than granting bail. Co-accused persons of Gadling in Surjagad arson case are out on bail.

However, the Surjagad trial has yet to begin as the NIA has not placed the evidence before the Gadchiroli sessions court. The agency has maintained that the evidence in the Surjagad case overlaps with that in the Bhima Koregaon case. As a result, Gadling continues to be denied bail in both matters, despite neither trial having commenced more than seven years after his arrest.

Varavara Rao was released on medical bail in August 2022, but he continues to live in Mumbai due to stringent bail conditions - null
Voices From Prison: Alienating A Poet From A Language He Deeply Loves Is Painful, Writes Varavara Rao's Daughter

BY P. Pavana

Published At:
