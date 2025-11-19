Elgar Parishad Case: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Jyoti Jagtap

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to activist Jyoti Jagtap, arrested in the Elgar Parishad–Bhima Koregaon case.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to activist Jyoti Jagtap, who was arrested in 2020 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the Elgar Parishad–Bhima Koregaon case for alleged Maoist links.
Jagtap had been in custody for more than five years. A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma passed the order granting her interim bail.
Senior advocate Aparna Bhat argued on her behalf and sought interim relief.
Jyoti Jagtap, an activist from Pune district, had earlier been arrested in a separate case linked to the banned Kabir Kala Manch and was later granted bail. She has been an active voice in Maharashtra’s anti-caste movement and has spoken widely on human rights issues.
Jagtap is presently held at Mumbai’s Byculla jail.