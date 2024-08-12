Poetic License: Outside of Village Periphery

In 2019, police arrested three members, Ramesh Gaichor, Sagar Gorkhe and Jyoti Jagtap, in the Bhima Koregaon case for allegedly inciting communalism through songs at Elgar Parishad. Rupali Jadhav, a member since 2009, wrote a poem Gaavkus on December 31, 2019, after she received Section 144 notices, preventing them from visiting the Dalit war memorial at Bhima Koregaon village. Today, the group has only eight members, who are struggling to earn a living.