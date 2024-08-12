National

Poetic License: Outside of Village Periphery

Artists in Kabir Kala Manch are struggling to earn a living due to state-sponsored censorship

From the Protest Series Artwork by Vikrant Bhis Photo: Anant Art Gallery
Kabir Kala Manch, a Pune-based protest performance art troupe, has been a target of the State since its inception in 2002. The group propagates the anti-caste and equality ideology of Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar and Marx through songs and street plays.

In 2019, police arrested three members, Ramesh Gaichor, Sagar Gorkhe and Jyoti Jagtap, in the Bhima Koregaon case for allegedly inciting communalism through songs at Elgar Parishad. Rupali Jadhav, a member since 2009, wrote a poem Gaavkus on December 31, 2019, after she received Section 144 notices, preventing them from visiting the Dalit war memorial at Bhima Koregaon village. Today, the group has only eight members, who are struggling to earn a living.

Outside of Village Periphery

Rupali Jadhav

Even yesterday we were outside the village periphery 

And even today 

Even yesterday we were on your blacklist

And even today 

Even yesterday we were under your surveillance 

And even today 

Even yesterday you were using the tactic of saam, dand, daam, bhed

And even today 

Even yesterday you held on to our caste

And even today 

Even yesterday your justice was based on class and gender

And even today 

Even yesterday you attacked our right to expression

And even today

Even yesterday you suppressed our freedom

And even today

Even yesterday you prohibited us from literacy and gatherings

And even today

Even yesterday you hanged the aesthetic instead of the thief

And even today 

Even yesterday this was the law of the country

Not adhering to equality, fraternity, freedom and democracy

And even today

Rupali jadhav is a member of Kabir Kala Manch and an activist

(This appeared in the print as 'Poetic License')

