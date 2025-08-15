Sunil's Journey Through OCD, Depression, Grief And Homelessness

Out of desperation, I tweeted to someone asking for help. I didn’t know at the time that she was connected to a mental health organisation. But within five minutes, I got a response. I had thought that there would be a donation... That one tweet changed everything. They reached out and invited me to Chennai. I didn’t know what to expect. We were hesitant, but we came. And if we hadn’t—honestly—I don’t think we’d be alive today.