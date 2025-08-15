Sunil's Journey Through OCD, Depression, Grief And Homelessness

Sunil was depressed, his wife battled schizophrenia; they lived on the streets in Chennai, then lost their daughter. Now at The Banyan’s Chennai facility, he's finally doing better.

Chinki Sinha
Chinki Sinha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunil, Chennai
Sunil lives in The Banyan’s Chennai facility. Photo: Credit: Manpreet Romana |
info_icon

My name is Sunil, and I come from village Ayya in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Before I got married, my brother was living in Allahabad. After my marriage, I started facing depression, but no one knew about mental illness in my village back then, so I didn’t get any treatment. It was very difficult; I had very negative thoughts all the time. I felt like I couldn’t do anything or survive. My mind was never at peace, and I couldn’t sleep well.

One of the biggest problems I had was with obsessive thoughts. For example, I would constantly worry about the gas cylinder exploding at home. I would check it over and over because I was scared something bad might happen. Even now, those thoughts come back sometimes.

That’s why we have an induction cooker at home. Everything my wife cooks is curry-based, we never eat dry vegetables, because we don’t have a gas stove. I once told the doctor that if a gas stove were installed in my house, I wouldn’t be able to sleep, as the thought of an explosion would keep occurring to me. I no longer have Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

Final Destination: The Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi - | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
Denial Of Dignity: The Psychological Toll Of India's Caste System

BY Avantika Mehta

The trouble started for me in my engineering course. I had ranked 481 in the general category in the engineering entrance exam after my board exams, and I also studied at a prestigious institute. But I had depression from my very first year in college. I had zero ability to concentrate. Attending classes was very tough for me. In my school board exams, I did very well, but not in college.

My youngest brother graduated as a chemical engineer from IIT BHU. My other brother began teaching after my father passed away. My mother, who was illiterate, has also passed away.

Illustration: Vikas Thakur - null
Ruling After Ruling For Mental Health

BY Outlook Reporters

A year after marriage, in December 1999, I came to Bengaluru to join my first job at a software company but I struggled to work. Tasks that took others 30 minutes took me two hours. That’s how my office realised I was depressed and I couldn’t continue there.

After that, I could only find low-level work. We sold my wife’s jewellery to make ends meet. I even missed my sister’s wedding because, being her only older brother, I was expected to give Rs 2, 4, if not 10 lakh for her celebrations. To avoid the shame of being penniless, we didn’t go. We stopped visiting the village altogether because people would laugh at me there, saying, ‘Pagal ho gaya’—he’s gone mad. Eventually, all my wife’s jewellery was gone, sold in one emergency after another.

I did get treatment at NIMHANS, but when I stopped medication, my depression returned. My wife’s mental illness was also discovered only after marriage. Several relatives helped us in hard times. My wife also has schizophrenia, though she still doesn’t know it.

Patients outside the mann kaksha at the Lucknow District Hospital. - | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
In Uttar Pradesh, Dawa And Dua Go Hand In Hand

BY Swati Subhedar

The worst part of our life was from 2015 to 2022, when we were homeless. My son was 14, just out of Class 9. I worked on marketing PAN cards and Aadhaar cards. We were thrown out of our house and the landlord kept all our belongings. Ashamed to return to our village, we slept at railway stations or at lodges—if we happened to have money.

Everybody takes only one PAN card in a lifetime. So, to find new clients, we moved from Bengaluru to Hyderabad to be among the Marwari community traders who know Hindi, since I belong to Uttar Pradesh and there is a language barrier for me in the south.

In a day, I typically earned Rs 200 or Rs 400, or nothing. Those days, I still had not sought treatment for depression. It was especially hard during COVID-19, when even sleeping at stations was not allowed.

The lockdown made everything worse. There was no income, no stability and no place to stay. During those months, we were on the streets—bus stands, railway stations.

My wife also started feeling unwell around 2014 or 2015. She still doesn’t believe anything is wrong with her health—but she cannot fall asleep unless she has her medicine. She couldn’t sleep, she’d wander off at night. It was terrifying.

null - null
Love, Loss And Mental Illness | Freedom From Stigma

BY Outlook News Desk

Out of desperation, I tweeted to someone asking for help. I didn’t know at the time that she was connected to a mental health organisation. But within five minutes, I got a response. I had thought that there would be a donation... That one tweet changed everything. They reached out and invited me to Chennai. I didn’t know what to expect. We were hesitant, but we came. And if we hadn’t—honestly—I don’t think we’d be alive today.

It is four years ago that we came to The Banyan. They are trying to arrange my son’s engineering fees. I work here now and earn a salary. My wife and I are both on medication and have monthly reviews. Because of our homelessness, my son wasn’t socialised properly and had severe social anxiety. It took him three years to regain his confidence. Now he takes life one day at a time.

We don’t go back to my village anymore. People there still call us “crazy”. There’s stigma. My daughter passed away years ago. She had a heart condition, and we couldn’t afford treatment. We were homeless then. We couldn’t even arrange a proper cremation, but we donated her body to a medical college in Warangal for students to learn from. Seeing so many people helped by organ donation is a comfort. Even though we couldn’t donate her organs, her body helped medical students study.

The government hospitals here in Tamil Nadu are almost free, unlike in Uttar Pradesh, where you may have to pay bribes. I saw firsthand how the system works in other places—doctors often take money unofficially.

I’m 51 now. I’ve lived through poverty, homelessness, grief and a mental health condition that no one around me understood for most of my life. But today, I feel calmer. There’s no more tension about where the next meal will come from. We’re not alone anymore.

I still don’t know what the future holds, but for the first time in a long time, I feel like I have one.

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Magazine Cover
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Magazine Cover
Artwork by Mithu sen
In Kali’s Memory: A Personal Story Of Mental Health, Healing, And The Complexity Of Care
Artwork by Mithu Sen
The Harsh Beauty Of Pain
| Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari : What are the Goals of Mental Healthcare?: A few patients at the Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences
Rethinking Mental Health Policy: You Can't Heal People Without Healing The World
Illustration: Vikas Thakur
Ruling After Ruling For Mental Health
Photo: Manpreet Romana : Shared Responsibilities: Food being cooked at The Banyan’s Facility in Chennai
Girls Finding Second Chances: Life Beyond Mental Illness and Homelessness

In its August 21 issue, Every Day I Pray For Love, Outlook collaborated with The Banyan India to take a hard look at the community and care provided to those with mental health disorders in India. From the inmates in mental health facilities across India—Ranchi to Lucknow—to the mental health impact of conflict journalism, to the chronic stress caused by the caste system, our reporters and columnists shed light on and questioned the stigma weighing down the vulnerable communities where mental health disorders are prevalent.

This profile is part of a narrative set of lived experiences the residents of The Banyan shared with Outlook’s editor Chinki Sinha. They were published in print as The Bearable Lightness of Being.Outlook collaborated with The Banyan India to take a hard look at the community and care provided to those with mental health disorders in India. From the inmates in mental health facilities across India—Ranchi to Lucknow—to the mental health impact of conflict journalism, to the chronic stress caused by the caste system, our reporters and columnists shed light on and questioned the stigma weighing down the vulnerable communities where mental health disorders are prevalent.

This profile is part of a narrative set of lived experiences the residents of The Banyan shared with Outlook’s editor Chinki Sinha. They were published in print as The Bearable Lightness of Being., Outlook collaborated with The Banyan India to take a hard look at the community and care provided to those with mental health disorders in India. From the inmates in mental health facilities across India—Ranchi to Lucknow—to the mental health impact of conflict journalism, to the chronic stress caused by the caste system, our reporters and columnists shed light on and questioned the stigma weighing down the vulnerable communities where mental health disorders are prevalent.

This copy appeared in print as “What Were We Before We Were We.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Day In Pics: August 21, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son