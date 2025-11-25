Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Gorkhas Eye Win Against Lions

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Squads
Lumbini Lions Squad: Sundeep Jora, D Arcy Short, Rohit Paudel(c), Dilip Nath(w), Gulbadin Naib, Sumit Maharjan, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sameer Ali Musalman, Sher Malla, Abhishesh Gautam, Aadil Khan, Durgesh Gupta, Tilak Bhandari, Thomas Draca, Bishal Patel, Dinesh Adhikari
Kathmandu Gorkhas Squad: Aakash Tripathi, Ben Charlesworth(w), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Pratik Shrestha, Gerhard Erasmus, Santosh Yadav, Mohammad Aadil Alam, John Simpson, Rashid Khan, Karan KC(c), Shahab Alam, Bhim Sharki, Uttam Thapa Magar, Sunny Patel, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Krish Karki, Tul Bahadur Thapa, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar
Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions. Stay tuned for real-time updates and all the action from the match.