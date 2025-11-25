Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Gorkhas Eye Win Against Lions

Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Get play-by-play updates for Match 11 of the Nepal Premier League 2025 between Kathmandu Gorkhas and Lumbini Lions on Tuesday, 25 November at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025 Updates
Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Action from the match. X/OfficialNPLT20
Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 11 of the Nepal Premier League 2025 between Kathmandu Gorkhas and Lumbini Lions on Tuesday, 25 November at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal. Kathmandu Gorkhas sit fifth on the points table with one win and two losses, led by Ben Charlesworth, who has scored 86 runs, and Karan KC, their top wicket-taker with six scalps. They come into the match following a 5-wicket loss to Biratnagar Kings. Lumbini Lions are sixth with one win and one loss, Rohit Kumar Paudel their leading run-scorer with 88 runs, and Ruben Trumpelmann topping their wickets chart with three. The Lions lost their previous match against Karnali Yaks by nine wickets.
LIVE UPDATES

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Squads

Lumbini Lions Squad: Sundeep Jora, D Arcy Short, Rohit Paudel(c), Dilip Nath(w), Gulbadin Naib, Sumit Maharjan, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sameer Ali Musalman, Sher Malla, Abhishesh Gautam, Aadil Khan, Durgesh Gupta, Tilak Bhandari, Thomas Draca, Bishal Patel, Dinesh Adhikari

Kathmandu Gorkhas Squad: Aakash Tripathi, Ben Charlesworth(w), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Pratik Shrestha, Gerhard Erasmus, Santosh Yadav, Mohammad Aadil Alam, John Simpson, Rashid Khan, Karan KC(c), Shahab Alam, Bhim Sharki, Uttam Thapa Magar, Sunny Patel, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Krish Karki, Tul Bahadur Thapa, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions. Stay tuned for real-time updates and all the action from the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Proteas In Driving Seat As Lead Swells To 500+|RSA 251/4 (77.4)

  2. Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Gorkhas Eye Win Against Lions

  3. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  4. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  5. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Temperature Drop Warning

  3. Six Killed, 56 Injured In Tenkasi Bus Collision; Tamil Nadu CM Announces Compensation

  4. Jaipur Court Rules Adani-Led Company Wrongfully Gained Over Rs 1,400 Crore From Rajasthan PSU

  5. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. PML-N Sweeps Pakistan By-Elections, Secures 12 Of 13 Seats

  3. Sudan’s Burhan Rejects U.S.-Led Ceasefire Plan As 'Worst Yet'

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

Latest Stories

  1. CPI MP Blames Congress For Mahagathbandhan's Rout In Bihar

  2. Manchester United 0-1 Everton Highlights, Premier League: 10-Man Toffees Trounce Red Devils On Amorim's 1st Anniversary

  3. Daily Horoscope For November 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Virgo, And Aquarius

  4. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  5. Explainer: Why The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill Threatened Chandigarh’s Union Territory Status

  6. Three Killed In Suicide Bombing Attack In Peshawar

  7. Another Valiant Giant Has Left Us: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Dharmendra

  8. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Proteas In Driving Seat As Lead Swells To 500+|RSA 251/4 (77.4)