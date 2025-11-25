Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Gorkhas Eye Win Against Lions

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Action from the match. X/OfficialNPLT20

Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 11 of the Nepal Premier League 2025 between Kathmandu Gorkhas and Lumbini Lions on Tuesday, 25 November at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal. Kathmandu Gorkhas sit fifth on the points table with one win and two losses, led by Ben Charlesworth, who has scored 86 runs, and Karan KC, their top wicket-taker with six scalps. They come into the match following a 5-wicket loss to Biratnagar Kings. Lumbini Lions are sixth with one win and one loss, Rohit Kumar Paudel their leading run-scorer with 88 runs, and Ruben Trumpelmann topping their wickets chart with three. The Lions lost their previous match against Karnali Yaks by nine wickets.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Nov 2025, 02:45:01 pm IST Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Squads Lumbini Lions Squad: Sundeep Jora, D Arcy Short, Rohit Paudel(c), Dilip Nath(w), Gulbadin Naib, Sumit Maharjan, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sameer Ali Musalman, Sher Malla, Abhishesh Gautam, Aadil Khan, Durgesh Gupta, Tilak Bhandari, Thomas Draca, Bishal Patel, Dinesh Adhikari Kathmandu Gorkhas Squad: Aakash Tripathi, Ben Charlesworth(w), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Pratik Shrestha, Gerhard Erasmus, Santosh Yadav, Mohammad Aadil Alam, John Simpson, Rashid Khan, Karan KC(c), Shahab Alam, Bhim Sharki, Uttam Thapa Magar, Sunny Patel, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Krish Karki, Tul Bahadur Thapa, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar