Taylor Swift's The Fate Of Ophelia Becomes Her Longest-Leading No. 1 Hit On Billboard Hot 100

The Fate of Ophelia leads Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks.
The Life of a Showgirl tops Billboard 200 for 12 weeks.
Taylor Swift strengthens chart dominance heading into 2026.
Taylor Swift has started 2026 by rewriting her own chart legacy. With The Fate of Ophelia returning to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for a ninth week, Swift now holds her longest-running Number One single to date, officially surpassing Anti-Hero and setting a new personal benchmark.
Taylor Swift breaks record with The Fate of Ophelia
The song’s journey makes the achievement even more striking. After briefly slipping down the chart during the holiday rush, The Fate of Ophelia surged back to the summit, proving its staying power beyond seasonal streaming spikes. The milestone adds to Swift’s growing list of chart achievements, placing her among the artists with the most No. 1 singles in Hot 100 history.
Taylor Swift’s chart dominance continues
Beyond the singles chart, Taylor Swift remains untouchable on the Billboard 200. The Life of a Showgirl has now logged 12 weeks at No. 1, reinforcing her rare ability to dominate both albums and singles simultaneously. Multiple tracks from the album continue to chart, underlining the scale of her current run.
Why The Fate of Ophelia stands out
Part of the song’s impact lies in its layered storytelling and cultural resonance. Critics have praised its literary ambition and modern pop production, while multiple remixes and alternate versions have kept the track fresh across formats. The result is a hit that feels both expansive and enduring.
As Swift makes music history once again, The Fate of Ophelia stands as a defining moment in her Billboard dominance, setting the tone for what could be another record-breaking year.