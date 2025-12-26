Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Entertainment And Sartorial Moments Of The Year

With celebrity fashion trends, and innovative styles taking centre stage in 2025, the world of fashion was all about creating magical moments. Also, with several thrilling concerts and awards nights, this year has been a joy to witness the best pop culture moments. Here's a look-back at the best entertainment and fashion moments of 2025

The biggest entertainment and fashion moments of 2025
The biggest entertainment and fashion moments of 2025
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, in Kansas City, Mo., Jan. 26, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis, File
Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani waves at the end of his Prive Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 collection in Paris, Jan. 28, 2025. | Photo: AP/Lewis Joly, File
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan performs "Pink Pony Club" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 2, 2025. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello, File
Oscars 2025 winners photos
Adrien Brody, from left, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "The Brutalist," Mikey Madison, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Anora," Zoe Saldana, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Emilia Perez," and Kieran Culkin, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain," pose in the press room at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, March 2, 2025. | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File
Colombian superstar Shakira
Colombian superstar Shakira performs during her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," or Women Don't Cry Anymore, world tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 7, 2025. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko, File
creation by Russian brand AP Design
A model walks on a runway wearing a creation by Russian brand AP Design on a runway at Fashion Week in Moscow, March 13, 2025. | Photo: AP/Pavel Bednyakov, File
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, March 17, 2025. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello, File
Copacabana beach
Fans pack the shore of Copacabana beach to watch Lady Gaga's free concert in Rio de Janeiro, May 3, 2025. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado, File
Latvia performs the song Bur Man Laimi
Tautumeitas from Latvia performs the song "Bur Man Laimi" during a dress rehearsal for the second semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, May 14, 2025. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner, File
Greg Tarzan Davis
Greg Tarzan Davis, from left, editor Eddie Hamilton, Angela Bassett, Tramell Tillman, Tom Cruise, director Christopher McQuarrie, Hannah Waddingham, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, and Pom Klementieff pose for a group selfie upon their arrival to the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2025. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP File
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart poses for photographers upon arrival her at the premiere of the film 'Bono: Stories of Surrender' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 16, 2025. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko, File
Rihanna, and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna, left, and A$AP Rocky pose for photographers upon their departure from the premiere of the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2025. | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP File
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Sentimental Value' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 22, 2025. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP File
Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald performs "Rose's Turn" from "Gypsy" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 8, 2025. | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP File
Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "Sunset Blvd" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 8, 2025. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP File
A fan poses with a group photo of BTS
A fan poses with a group photo of BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, during a celebration marking the South Korean's K-pop band's 12th debut anniversary in Goyang, South Korea, June 13, 2025. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man, File
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez leave a hotel for their pre-wedding reception in Venice, Italy, June 26, 2025. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno, File
George Clooney & Amal
George Clooney kisses the hand of his wife Amal while posing for photographers on the red carpet for the film 'Jay Kelly' during the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Aug. 28, 2025. | Photo: Alessandra Tarantino/Invision/AP File
Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen takes a photograph on the red carpet for the film 'The Smashing Machine' during the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 1, 2025. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP File
Karol G
Karol G performs during halftime at an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, in Sao Paulo, Sept. 5, 2025. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner, File
Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry
Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry perform a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2025. | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP File
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter performs "Tear" during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2025. | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP File
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston, right, presents the award for outstanding talk series to Stephen Colbert for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Sept. 14, 2025. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello, File
design by De La Cierva y Nicolas
A model wears a design by De La Cierva y Nicolas backstage during Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 19, 2025. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez, File
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio blows a kiss on the runway of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Oct. 15, 2025. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP File
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian arrives at the fifth annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Oct. 18, 2025. | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File
Sherri Shepherd
Sherri Shepherd, left, celebrates with Niecy Nash at a ceremony honoring Shepherd with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Los Angeles, Nov. 3, 2025. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello, File
Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper performs during the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, Nov. 8, 2025. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello, File
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo poses for photographers upon her arrival at the premiere of the film "Wicked For Good" in London, Nov. 10, 2025. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP File
Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch
Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch, right, and Miss Thailand Praveenar Singh hold hands while waiting for the announcement of the winner for the 2025 Miss Universe pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Nov. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit, File
