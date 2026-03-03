US-Israel War On Iran | 7 Hollywood Films That Frame America’s Military Invasions As Moral Intervention

American war cinema has long functioned as one of the most effective cultural vehicles through which this normalisation is constructed and reinforced. These films repeatedly position American soldiers and institutions within foreign lands as bearers of discipline and moral uprising, while local populations and their stories are rendered peripheral, hostile or completely irrelevant. Audiences internalise the supremacist military brutality as justified nationalism, absorbing its rationale long before confronting its real-world consequences. This conditioning produces a desensitised spectatorship where war is consumed, aestheticised and even trivialised through memes.