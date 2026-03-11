Harvey Weinstein On Gwyneth Paltrow's Sexual Misconduct Claims: 'She Made A Big Deal Over Nothing'

Summary of this article
The #MeToo movement in Hollywood started with countless allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is currently in prison for rape and sexual assault convictions. In an interview from prison, he has opened up about allegations made by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, claiming that the Oscar-winning actress “owes her career” to him. He also revealed of feeling betrayed after Paltrow went public with harassment claims.
What Harvey Weinstein said about Gwyneth Paltrow's claims
In a interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harvey, 73, alleged that Paltrow, “stabbed him in the back” by making their conversations public. He also addressed other allegations against him.
On Paltrow's claims, he said, “I don’t know what drove Paltrow to do what she did — to make such a big deal over nothing. I walked out of a nice meeting with her and said, ‘How about a massage?’ And she just went, ‘No, I don’t think so.’ I got the message. I never put my hands on her.”
Revisiting his confrontation with Paltrow’s former boyfriend, actor Brad Pitt, Weinstein said that Paltrow told Pitt about him and the F1 star went to him and asked him not to do anything with his girlfriend. To which the producer said, "Don’t worry, Brad. I got it."
“But then Gwyneth goes on Howard Stern and The New York Times and makes a big deal about it all. She knows that nothing happened. But this person who was a friend, who owes her career to me, just stabbed me in the back. She wanted to be part of the crowd. I won’t forgive her for that,” he said.
Harvey Weinstein denies sexual assault allegations against him
When Harvey was asked about allegations of intimidating women and assaulting them, he denied the accusations, saying that they had all been lying about him because of monetary benefits. “All anyone had to do to walk off with a check was fill out a form that said I sexually assaulted them. So they filled it out, and the insurance company eventually paid out tens of millions of dollars,” he claimed.
Harvey Weinstein MeToo case
In 2017, several women in Hollywood spoke out against Harvey Weinstein. According to reports, more than 80 women accused him of sexual misconduct and harassment. He was initially sentenced for 23 years by a New York court but it was overturned in 2024. Later, he was convicted in another case in 2025, for which he is serving a 16 years sentence in Rikers Island jail, New York.
Why Gwyneth Paltrow accused Harvey Weinstein
In 2017, Paltrow went public with her interactions with Weinstein. She claimed that Weinstein called her to his hotel room after she was cast in Emma (1996). She had alleged that he had placed his hands on her and asked her for a massage.
Paltrow rose to fame with Emma and worked in other projects of Weinstein, including The Pallbearer, Sliding Doors, and Shakespeare in Love.