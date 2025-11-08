Jeremy Renner Accused Of Misconduct By Filmmaker Yi Zhou; Actor’s Team Denies Allegations

Filmmaker Yi Zhou revealed that she and Jeremy Renner were in a romantic relationship. She accused the actor of 'domestic violence.'

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner accused of violent behaviour by filmmaker Yi Zhou Photo: Instagram/Jeremy Renner, Yi Zhou
  • Jeremy Renner has been accused of alleged misconduct by filmmaker Yi Zhou

  • Zhou who worked with Renner claimed the actor sent her explicit photos and videos

  • She even accused the actor of starting a “smear campaign” against her when she started speaking up

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner has faced some serious allegations from Chinese filmmaker Yi Zhou. She has accused Renner of “domestic violence”, sending sexually explicit pictures and starting a “smear campaign” against her when she started speaking up. The filmmaker also claimed that Renner allegedly threatened to report her to ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

Jeremy Renner accused of 'domestic violence'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Zhou, 38, has shared screenshots of her conversations on social media, backing her allegations.

Zhou, who collaborated with Renner, 54, on the documentary, Master of Cinema 2: Chronicles of Disney and the animated film Stardust Future: Stars and Scars , claimed that the Avengers actor contacted her in June 2025, allegedly sending her “a string of unwanted/unsolicited pornographic images of himself” over WhatsApp.

Both reportedly started dating each other while working together, but their relationship took a dirty turn when she met Renner at her Nevada home to discuss the documentary.

Zhou told Daily Mail that Renner allegedly consumed an entire bottle of wine and then “got very very angry,” yelling for nearly two hours. “I had to share location to my team, my parents and Disney colleagues in case something happens to me they know where I am. I had to lock myself in a room to be safe praying he would not come into the room at night as he was really angry. I did not say a word, I was so scared for my life,” she said.

Zhou, in her Instagram post, wrote, “When I called him out privately about his past misconduct and asked him to behave properly, to respect me as a woman and as a filmmaker, he threatened to call immigration/ICE on me, an act that deeply shocked and frightened me.”

Jeremy Renner's rep reacts

A representative of Renner has refuted the allegations against him. “The allegations being made are totally inaccurate and untrue,” the rep told Page Six.

For the unversed, in the past Renner was accused of violent behaviour by his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. Both got married in 2014, and Sonni filed for divorce just 10 months after their marriage. Renner denied the allegations. Currently, they share the joint custody of their 12-year-old daughter, Ava.

