ISL To Start On February 14, All Clubs To Participate, Sports Minister Mandaviya Announces

The I-League, which was also held up, will be held "around the same time" as per Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, with all 11 clubs in participation. All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey was also part of the briefing

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
The Indian Super League 2025-26 was on a standstill owing to lack of a commercial partner. Photo: File/PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • All 14 clubs to compete in Indian Super League 2025-26

  • ISL will comprise 91 matches on home and away basis, logistics still being worked out

  • I-League will be a shortened affair with 55 matches

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday (January 6) announced that the Indian Super League (ISL)'s 2025-26 season, which was on a standstill owing to lack of a commercial partner, will finally start on February 14. The ISL will feature all 14 clubs.

The I-League, which was also held up, will be held "around the same time" with all 11 clubs in participation. "There was lot of speculation regarding ISL but today govt, football federation and 14 clubs, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal included had a meeting and we have decided that ISL will start February 14. All clubs will participate," Mandaviya stated.

Joining him at the long-awaited resolution table was under-fire All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey, who took over the explaining part after the minister's announcement.

India finished last in their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers group which had Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Singapore. - AIFF
The Collapse No One Wants To Own: Indian Football At Its Most Shameful Hour

BY Sangmuan Hangsing

The ISL will comprise 91 matches on home and away basis, the logistics of which are still being worked out. The I-League will be a shortened affair with 55 matches.

"A Rs 25 crore central pool has been made for only the conduct of the ISL. 10 percent of this fund will come from AIFF, 30 percent was to come from a commercial partner but since we don't have on right now the AIFF will pitch in with that contribution," Chaubey said.

"In all, the AIFF will give Rs 14 crore for ISL and about 3.2 crore for I League till we find a commercial partner," he added.

Chaubey said a Governing Council Board will be formed to manage the leagues eventually and it will be "empowered to take all commercial decisions."

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
