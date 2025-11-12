Indian Football Crisis: ISL, I-League Clubs To Meet Sports Minister As AIFF Stalemate Continues - Report

I-League club representatives have sent a letter to AIFF general secretary M Satyanarayan demanding a "common league partner" for Indian Super League, I-League and I-League-2

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Football Crisis ISL I-League Clubs To Meet Sports Minister AIFF Stalemate Continues Report
The 2025-26 season of Indian Super League was put on hold on July 11. Photo: File/PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Meeting between All India Football Federation and ISL clubs' CEOs unfruitful

  • ISL, I-League clubs' representatives to reportedly meet sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on November 13

  • Unclear whether AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey will attend meeting

The Indian football crisis intensified on Wednesday (November 12, 2025), when a meeting between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and CEOs of Indian Super League (ISL) clubs reportedly failed to end a stalemate that has stalled the domestic circuit. I-League clubs were also apparently invited to join the meeting in a hybrid format, but they did not attend, citing short notice.

Sports Minister Mandaviya To Mediate Amid Uncertainty

Representatives from ISL and I-League clubs are set to meet sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday morning in an effort to break the impasse, according to a PTI report. The report quoted a ministry source as saying, "The sports minister is meeting representatives of both I-League and ISL tomorrow to discuss the ongoing deadlock." It remains unclear whether Kalyan Chaubey, AIFF president and BJP leader from West Bengal, will attend the meeting.

When asked about the meeting, the report added, Chaubey replied, "I can't say anything on the meeting as it will be unethical." Meanwhile, I-League club representatives have sent a letter to AIFF general secretary M Satyanarayan demanding a "common league partner" for all divisions. This request follows the departure of Football & Sports Development Limited, with subsequent bids from potential partners failing to draw any responses.

ALSO READ: Why Is #SaveIndianFootball Trending On Social Media? Explained

Clubs, Players And Supreme Court: A Critical Junction

In a separate meeting in Delhi, I-League club representatives proposed that ISL, I-League, and I-League-2 be managed by one common league partner to ensure long-term holistic growth.

Related Content
Related Content

Their letter, signed by the owners of all eight I-League clubs, also demanded the immediate announcement of the I-League season within the next 10 days. It suggested that the league commence by December 15, 2025 and no later than January 5, 2026, with matches telecast by top broadcasters such as Star Sports, Jio-Hotstar, Sony Sports, or Sony Liv.

Top Indian players including Sandesh Jhingan and Sunil Chhetri, in a joint statement on Monday, said that mounting frustration had turned into desperation.

The Supreme Court is monitoring AIFF’s hunt for a new commercial partner after approving a new constitution.

Elsewhere, defending champions Mohun Bagan have halted training amid the uncertainty.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs South Africa A LIVE Score, 1st Unofficial ODI: Great Start From IND-A In Rajkot As SA-A Lose Two Wickets

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Falls For 171 As IRE Hit Back With Four Wickets

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates

  4. PAK Vs SL Series: Memories Of 2009 Terrorist Attack As Sri Lanka Players Forced To Stay In Pakistan

  5. South Africa Tour Of India 2025 Guide: Squads, Matches, Live Streaming, Venues, Dates And Timings - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  2. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  3. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Siddaramaiah Questions Centre On Timing Of Delhi Blast During Bihar Elections

  3. Confident of Win, BJP Orders 501 Kg Laddoos Ahead of Bihar Poll Results

  4. Red Fort Blast Raised in Parliamentary Panel Meet, Chair Declines Discussion

  5. IGI Airport Bomb Threat Hoax Follows Delhi Red Fort Blast

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Iraq's Sudani Secures 'Major Victory' In Parliamentary Election

  2. COP30 Brazil: India Urges Developed Nations To Meet Legal Climate Finance Obligations

  3. Trump Defends H-1B Visa Programme, Says U.S. Needs Foreign Talent To Fill Skill Gaps

  4. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

  5. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  2. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  3. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  4. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  7. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates