Indian Football Crisis: ISL, I-League Clubs To Meet Sports Minister As AIFF Stalemate Continues - Report

Meeting between All India Football Federation and ISL clubs' CEOs unfruitful
ISL, I-League clubs' representatives to reportedly meet sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on November 13
Unclear whether AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey will attend meeting
The Indian football crisis intensified on Wednesday (November 12, 2025), when a meeting between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and CEOs of Indian Super League (ISL) clubs reportedly failed to end a stalemate that has stalled the domestic circuit. I-League clubs were also apparently invited to join the meeting in a hybrid format, but they did not attend, citing short notice.
Sports Minister Mandaviya To Mediate Amid Uncertainty
Representatives from ISL and I-League clubs are set to meet sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday morning in an effort to break the impasse, according to a PTI report. The report quoted a ministry source as saying, "The sports minister is meeting representatives of both I-League and ISL tomorrow to discuss the ongoing deadlock." It remains unclear whether Kalyan Chaubey, AIFF president and BJP leader from West Bengal, will attend the meeting.
When asked about the meeting, the report added, Chaubey replied, "I can't say anything on the meeting as it will be unethical." Meanwhile, I-League club representatives have sent a letter to AIFF general secretary M Satyanarayan demanding a "common league partner" for all divisions. This request follows the departure of Football & Sports Development Limited, with subsequent bids from potential partners failing to draw any responses.
Clubs, Players And Supreme Court: A Critical Junction
In a separate meeting in Delhi, I-League club representatives proposed that ISL, I-League, and I-League-2 be managed by one common league partner to ensure long-term holistic growth.
Their letter, signed by the owners of all eight I-League clubs, also demanded the immediate announcement of the I-League season within the next 10 days. It suggested that the league commence by December 15, 2025 and no later than January 5, 2026, with matches telecast by top broadcasters such as Star Sports, Jio-Hotstar, Sony Sports, or Sony Liv.
Top Indian players including Sandesh Jhingan and Sunil Chhetri, in a joint statement on Monday, said that mounting frustration had turned into desperation.
The Supreme Court is monitoring AIFF’s hunt for a new commercial partner after approving a new constitution.
(With PTI inputs)