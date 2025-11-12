Indian Football Crisis: ISL, I-League Clubs To Meet Sports Minister As AIFF Stalemate Continues - Report

Sports Minister Mandaviya To Mediate Amid Uncertainty

Representatives from ISL and I-League clubs are set to meet sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday morning in an effort to break the impasse, according to a PTI report. The report quoted a ministry source as saying, "The sports minister is meeting representatives of both I-League and ISL tomorrow to discuss the ongoing deadlock." It remains unclear whether Kalyan Chaubey, AIFF president and BJP leader from West Bengal, will attend the meeting.