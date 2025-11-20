ISL Tender Crisis: SC-Appointed Justice Rao Urges Balance As AIFF's Monetisation Bid Fails

Justice Nageswara Rao, in his report to the Supreme Court, highlighted the various issues that led to the failure of AIFF's big for the Indian Super League, including financial, governance, and other concerns

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Super League Tender Crisis Supreme Court Justice L Nageswara Rao Report
File photo of the AIFF and Indian Super League logos. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Justice L Nageswara Rao submitted report to Supreme Court on the ISL tender crisis

  • Justice Rao's report highlighted several financial and governance issues that led to AIFF receiving no bids for ISL

  • 12 Indian Super League clubs have moved to SC to protest the delay in start of the season

Justice (Retd.) L Nageswara Rao, in his report to the Supreme Court, advised striking a balance between "preserving" the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) authority and safeguarding commercial interests, after the failed tender to monetise the Indian Super League (ISL).

Justice Rao's report follows an invitation from AIFF for bids that drew no response, leaving Indian football facing a big uncertainty. The AIFF had earlier confirmed receiving no bids for the already-delayed ISL commercial rights.

Rao Panel Flags Key Concerns After Tender Failure

The SC-appointed committee led by Justice Rao submitted its findings after the tender for the ISL's commercial rights found no takers, putting the national federation in a difficult position.

Rao, also chairman of the Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC), said his recommendations aim to preserve "the AIFF's regulatory role" while creating a viable commercial framework to renew bidder interest and ensure the timely conduct of the ISL.

Limited representation in the AIFF governing council, minimum guaranteed payment of Rs 37.5 crore annually, decision-making authority, management and sub-licensing of rights have emerged as major points of contention as stakeholders seek clarity for the 2025–26 season.

Related Content
Related Content

ISL Tender Dispute Issues Explained

Rao said concerns over the minimum guaranteed payment directly contributed to the absence of bids. He noted that the financial obligations in the Request for Proposal (RFP) may need reconsideration, suggesting a restructuring or reasonable reduction of the annual payment to ensure commercial viability while still safeguarding the AIFF's interests.

He added that such restructuring would help address bidders' worries about disproportionate exposure in the early years and high operational overheads. The other BEC members are AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey and AFC's Kesvaran Murugasu as an independent member.

The prolonged uncertainty around the ISL has already led several clubs to suspend all football activity indefinitely. This includes defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

On governance, Rao recommended revising the AIFF council structure to create a more balanced arrangement. Interested bidders have stressed the need for meaningful participation in decision-making if they are to bear financial and operational risks. Equal representation for the commercial partner has been proposed.

"Further, the interested bidders have expressed that the proposed veto power for the senior AIFF representative may significantly limit their ability to make timely commercial and operational decision," the report said.

The AIFF issued its RFP on October 16 for a 15-year contract, with a submission deadline of November 7. The proposed structure – with only one commercial-partner representative among six – "was viewed as affording insufficient participation" for taking key league decisions, the report added.

Regarding management and sub-licensing of rights, bidders "expressed concerns" to restrictions on handling broadcasting and allied rights, calling them essential to effective commercial operations.

For 15 years, Indian football has been run by Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), a Reliance Industries subsidiary that received commercial rights for Rs 700 crore in 2010. FSDL has operated the ISL since 2014, but its 15-year agreement ends on December 8.

Rao's report further noted that, in line with Article 63 of the AIFF Constitution, including Article 63.3, the term "Essential Aspects" may be interpreted to preserve AIFF's primacy over regulatory functions while excluding day-to-day administrative, commercial or logistical league management, which should fall to the commercial partner.

12 ISL Clubs Move Supreme Court

Twelve ISL clubs have filed an application for intervention before the Supreme Court, stating they were compelled by the ongoing crisis that has severely affected the livelihoods of players, staff and all personnel involved.

They noted that despite multiple SC orders, the AIFF's tender process for commercial partners failed, leaving the league and football calendar in limbo, further delaying the 2025–26 ISL season with no clarity on its start or long-term future.

The application warned that with no revenue structure in sight, clubs face the threat of shutdowns affecting thousands of livelihoods.

The intervening clubs are FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, East Bengal FC, Sporting Club Delhi, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, Northeast United FC, Punjab FC and Inter Kashi FC.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim Brings Up Ton In Landmark 100th Test Match

  2. Shubman Gill Latest Update: India Captain Ruled Out Of 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant To Lead - Reports

  3. India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Skip ODIs - Report

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Five Things To Look Forward To During Australia Vs England Rivalry Down Under

  5. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, India Games, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Burden of Bihar: A Mandate Wrapped In Unfinished Promises

  2. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  3. Scrutinising the Sweep In Bihar Election

  4. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Over 170 Public Figures Reject Results, Cite Flaws In SIR Process

  5. Remembering The Legacy Of Bhai Jaita On The 350th Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  2. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  3. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  4. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  5. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

World News

  1. India’s Strategic Pivot from Russian Oil Outpaces Trump’s Tariff Pressures

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Lahore High Court Shields Interfaith Couple From Police Harassment

  4. Air India Seeks China Airspace Access As Pakistan Ban Hits Long-Haul Network

  5. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs