FC Goa Vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2026: When, Where To Watch Live?

FC Goa welcome Inter Kashi on matchday 1 of the 2026 ISL season
Goa won the AIFF Super Cup 2025 in December
Inter Kashi, head coached by Antonio Lopez Habas, won the I-League 2024-25
The much awaited 2026 edition of the Indian Super League kicks-off today with matchday 1 featuring a total of 6 matches. First-timers Inter Kashi will be up against one-time Shield winners FC Goa in a 7:30PM (IST) kick-off at the Fatorda Stadium.
FC Goa enter the competition 2 months after winning the AIFF Super Cup final (December) in a successful 6-5 penalty shootout against East Bengal. Then one day before Christmas, Goa were beaten 2-1 by FC Istiklol in the AFC Champions League 2.
Despite losing some key foreigners in January, Goa have bolstered their domestic core with the signing of Ishan Pandita.
Goa will be hoping to leverage their from home advantage with a high-pressing and possession based system under the coaching of Manolo Marquez. They are heavily centered around the creative spark of Dejan Drazic.
Inter Kashi, on the other hand, were promoted to the ISL after winning the previous I-League edition.
Under the guidance of the legendary Antonio Habas, who is the most successful coach in ISL history, Kashi have built a decent squad.
With experienced campaigners like Nishu Kumar and Prabir Das alongside Lithuanian forward Nauris Petkevicius, they will likely adopt a disciplined, counter-attacking approach to frustrate the hosts
FC Goa Vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2026: Head-To-Head
This will be the two team's first-ever meeting in any competition.
FC Goa Vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2026: When, Where To Watch?
The entire Indian Super League 2026 season will be livestreamed exclusively on the FanCode app/website.