Odisha FC Vs Inter Kashi FC, ISL 2025-26: Who Won Yesterday’s OFC Vs IKFC Indian Super League Match?

Odisha FC and Inter Kashi FC played out a 0–0 draw in an Indian Super League match in Bhubaneswar, with Rahul KP named Player of the Match

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Odisha FC Vs Inter Kashi FC, ISL 2025-26: Who Won Yesterday’s OFC Vs IKFC Indian Super League Match?
Odisha FC Vs Inter Kashi FC, ISL 2025-26: Who Won Yesterday’s OFC Vs IKFC Indian Super League Match? Photo: X/@OdishaFC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Odisha FC played out a 0–0 draw with Inter Kashi FC in an Indian Super League match in Bhubaneswar

  • Both teams created chances but managed only two shots on target each

  • Rahul KP was named Player of the Match as the contest ended goalless.

Odisha FC and Inter Kashi FC played out a goalless draw in an Indian Super League match on Tuesday.

Despite nine attempts from Odisha and eight from Inter Kashi, only two shots on target were registered by each side.

Odisha's Rahul KP, a former FIFA U17 World Cupper, was named the Player of the Match. The visitors started brightly.

In the opening minute, Inter Kashi midfielder Tomba Singh forced Odisha custodian Amrinder effect a sharp low save from distance.

Odisha responded around the quarter-hour mark when Rahul KP fired over from long range, following a quick transition initiated by Lalthathanga Khawlhring.

Shortly after, Suhair VP headed over for Odisha from close range after a set-piece delivery by Isak Vanlalruatfela.

Midway through the first half, Thoiba Singh won a free-kick for the hosts on the right and later headed narrowly wide from Khawlhring’s delivery. Suhair again failed to hit the target from another set-piece situation. At the other end, Planas saw a close-range effort blocked by the defence.

Related Content
Related Content

Just before the break, Vanlalruatfela tested Lluis Tarrés with a low strike from distance, but the Inter Kashi custodian gathered comfortably as the teams went into the interval on level terms. Early in the second half, Inter Kashi forward Rohit Danu had a header blocked inside the area.

A little after the hour mark, Vanlalruatfela came closest for the Juggernauts, but his left-footed effort from a tight angle was blocked by defender David Humanes.

In the 73rd minute, Danu dragged a shot wide from the left after being picked out by Prasanth Mohan.

Deep into stoppage time, he attempted another effort from distance, which sailed just over the crossbar. Both teams pushed in the closing ten minutes, with Inter Kashi threatening more. However, neither could apply the finishing touch as the contest ended goalless, with both sides sharing the spoils.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Harry Brook’s Century Sends England Into Semi-Final; Rinku Singh Returns Home

  2. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Lankans Tigers Eye Redemption Against Tactical Kiwis In Do-Or-Die Game

  3. Pakistan Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook's Royal 50-Ball Century Takes ENG Into Semi-Finals

  4. Rinku Singh Returns Home Mid-World Cup Due To Family Emergency, Sanju Samson May Feature Against Zimbabwe

  5. Fans React As Star Sports Releases 'Clean' Promo Ahead IND Vs ZIM, T20 World Cup Match Following South Africa Backlash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala To Become Keralam, Union Cabinet Sets Renaming Process In Motion Weeks Before Polls

  2. Day In Pics: February 24, 2026

  3. Mamata Alleges Centre Ignoring ‘Bangla’ Rename Plea

  4. Opposition MPs Vote Against Standing Committee Statement Condemning  Youth Congress Protest At AI Summit

  5. Cabinet Clears Proposal To Rename Kerala As ‘Keralam’

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. Ukraine War Exhibition Opens At Berlin Nazi Bunker

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'

  2. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  6. Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

  7. Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

  8. BAFTA Apologises To Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Over Racist Slur Incident During Awards Ceremony