New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hamilton Hourly Weather Forecast Today

Hosts New Zealand will go up South Africa in the 2nd T20I at the Seddon Park, Hamilton. Check the hourly weather right here

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New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hamilton Hourly Weather Forecast Today
Captains Mitchell Santner (left) and Keshav Maharaj pose with the trophy ahead of the five-match New Zealand vs South Africa series. Photo: X/ICC
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • NZ take on SA in the 2nd T20I in Hamilton

  • New Zealand in the first T20I against South Africa by seven wickets

  • Hamilton hourly weather with rain predicted in parts of the city today

New Zealand will look to bounce back when they face South Africa in the second T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton after suffering a heavy defeat in the series opener.

The hosts were bundled out for just 91 in the first match, with the Proteas’ disciplined bowling attack dismantling the batting lineup early. South Africa chased down the modest target comfortably, sealing a seven-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Heading into the Hamilton clash, New Zealand will aim for a stronger batting performance and better starts from their top order. South Africa, meanwhile, will look to maintain momentum and tighten their grip on the series with another victory.

Also Read: New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 2nd T20I

Seddon Park traditionally produces competitive T20 totals, meaning both teams could rely on aggressive batting if conditions favor stroke play.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hourly Weather Forecast Of Hamilton Today

Hamilton is expected to have mostly cloudy conditions for the second T20I between New Zealand and South Africa. Temperatures are likely to hover around 26°C during the day and drop to about 9°C at night, with only a small chance of rain. Winds are forecast to be light to moderate, which should allow uninterrupted play. Overall, the weather looks favorable for cricket, with conditions expected to remain warm and dry during match hours.

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New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Squads

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Prenelan Subrayen

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Katene D Clarke, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson, Dane Cleaver, Jayden Lennox

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming

New Zealand vs South Africa T20I Series 2026: Live Telecast Details

The New Zealand vs South Africa T20I series will be televised live in Sony Sports Network.

New Zealand vs South Africa T20I Series 2026: Live Streaming Details

Catch the action of NZ vs SA T20I matches via live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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